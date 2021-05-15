Zara Tindall's cutest moments with her family

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><p><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/zara-tindall"><strong>Zara Tindall</strong></a> celebrates her 40th birthday on May 15. <p>On the milestone birthday, we're looking back at all of the sweet moments Zara has enjoyed with her husband, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/mike-tindall"><strong>Mike Tindall</strong></a>, and their children, including daughters <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/mia-tindall"><strong>Mia</strong></a>, 7, and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/lena-tindall"><strong>Lena</strong></a>, 2. The couple also have newborn son <a href=/tags/0/lucas-tindall><strong>Lucas</strong></a>, who was <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021032459484/zara-and-mike-tindall-welcome-third-child"><strong>born on March 21</strong></a>, but we haven't seen any photos of him yet! <p>We're also looking further back to the times the equestrian has enjoyed with her mother, <a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a>, and her grandparents, <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> and the late <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Duke of Edinburgh</strong></a>. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Zara's sweetest family photos from over the years.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images and Danny Martindale/FilmMagic
The Tindall family enjoyed a gloriously sunny day at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials in September 2018. <p>Lena was just a newborn and in her pram. <p>Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
A young Zara is seen being read to by her grandmother, <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>, at the 1987 Windsor Horse Show. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Sealed with a kiss! Zara tenderly kissed daughter Lena at the 2019 Festival of British Eventing. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Mia and Zara took in the 2018 Celebrity Cup, which Mike participated in. <p>It seems the little girl had something to chew on to ease the tension! <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Her Majesty, Princess Anne, and the Princess Royal's children, <a href=/tags/0/peter-phillips><strong>Peter</strong></a> and Zara, enjoyed the happenings at the 1985 Windsor Horse Show. <p>Zara matched her mom and big brother in jeans! <p>Photo: &copy; David Levenson/Getty Images
A young Peter and Zara were joined by grandfather <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> at the 1984 Royal Windsor Horse Show. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Zara looked like she had a blast with mom <a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/andrew-parker-bowles><strong>Andrew Parker Bowles</strong></a> at the Cheltenham Festival 2020. <p>The group are avid fans of horses and the races. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The former equestrian playfully touched Mia's face during a playful moment in Stroud back in September 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/WireImage
The Princess Royal enjoyed a moment with two-year-old daughter Zara and son Peter at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1983. <p>It was so sweet to see the siblings in coordinating outfits! <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Mike and his bride kissed after they left the church following their wedding ceremony at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on July 30, 2011. <p>Photo: &copy; Danny Martindale/FilmMagic
At the 2019 Festival of British Eventing, Lena held on tight to her mother. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Zara, <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and Peter looked thrilled to join their grandmother, Her Majesty, at Sandringham in January 1988. <p>Check out Zara's adorable bear muff/bag! <P>Photo: &copy; Georges De Keerle/Getty Images
The watchful mom helped Lena out of a bouncy castle at the 2019 Festival of British Eventing. <p>Her youngest daughter was just one at the time. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
A wee Prince William pointed out something intriguing to cousin Zara (left) and <strong>Lady Davina Windsor</strong> from the balcony of Buckingham Place following <a href=/tags/0/trooping-the-colour><strong>Trooping the Colour</strong></a> in June 1985. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Mike and Zara share a smooch at the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic in May 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Ooooh! Little <a href=/tags/0/lena-tindall><strong>Lena Tindall</strong></a> was fascinated with mom Zara at the Festival of British Eventing in 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-diana><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a> chaperoned William and Zara following <a href=/tags/0/easter><strong>Easter</strong></a> service at St George's Chapel in Windsor back in April 1988. <p>The cousins coordinated in red coats and black shoes! <p>Photo: &copy; Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
Dressed-down Peter, Anne and Zara stepped out to the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1984. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
