Queen Máxima's 50 best style moments as she celebrates her 50th birthday

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> celebrates her 50th birthday on May 17. Even before she wed, <a href=/tags/0/king-willem-alexander><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a> in February 2002, the Argentine-born royal had showcased her stylish and sophisticated dress. <p>In the decades since then, Máxima has continued to wow royals fans with her love of colour and bold accessories. The mother of three always makes an impact with her outfits and leaves a fabulous lasting impression. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the Dutch royal's best sartorial moments.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Sean Gallup/Getty Images, Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images, Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Máxima demonstrated her enduring love of colour in a riotous multicoloured coat paired with red trousers and accessories at Child Center Vlinderslag in Amersfoort on April 23. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/WireImage
No hat is too bold for the Dutch queen! She carried off a wide-brimmed number with aplomb at the ECOstyle, Biosintrum and EcoMinutypark in Friesland on Sept. 17, 2020. <p>The Dutch royal paired her hat with a flowing orange dress and complementary tan accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
This beige look still turned heads, thanks to the playful silhouettes and accessorizing. The style maven was attending a spring garden engagement in Lisse in association with her 50th birthday and more music in classrooms on May 11. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Máxima was a breathtaking bride when she wed Willem-Alexander on Feb. 2, 2002. <p>The Crown Princess donned a timeless <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino</strong></a> gown made out of ivory mikado silk. It boasted a nearly five-metre lace train. <p>Photo: &copy; Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
The colour of the Emerald Isle! Máxima was gorgeous in a green lace gown and matching tiara and jewels during an official state banquet in Dublin in June 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/dutch-royals><strong>Dutch royals</strong></a> celebrated King Willem-Alexander's 53rd birthday in April 2020 in fun outfits. <p>His wife opted for a statement-making floral-print jumpsuit from <strong>Seren London</strong> cinched with a wide white belt. <p>Photo: &copy; PATRICK VAN KATWIJK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
She stepped out to Zuidbaak floriculture company in Honselersdijk in March 2020 wearing a sophisticated beige pantsuit with matching accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Even when wearing jeans, the Dutch queen puts a sophisticated finish on her ensemble. At the signing of a music agreement in June 2020 in Puttershoek, the Netherlands, Máxima teamed her wide-leg denim trousers with a white blouse featuring a bold sculptural accent. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Máxima was a vision in an all-white ensemble at the Thuis West Community Center in Rotterdam back in September 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Máxima (second right) happened to coordinate with other royals in her ballet pink cape dress at the <a href=/tags/0/order-of-the-garter><strong>Order of the Garter</strong></a> service in June 2019. <p>She attended the event with (L-R) <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess Sophie</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a>. <p>Photo: © Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
In September 2020, the stylish royal charmed in a black-and-white floral dress paired with draped cardigan and oversized shell earrings at the National Music Table Day of Foundation More Music in the Class in Katwijk. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Then-Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and his fiancée wowed at an event celebrating the 25th wedding anniversary of the King and Queen of Sweden on June 18, 2001 at Gripsholm Castle. <p>Máxima was beautiful in a taffeta gown with statement choker detail and coordinating shawl. <p>Photo: &copy; UK Press via Getty Images
At Doornbos Equipment in Rotterdam in September 2020, the mother of three looked so sophisticated in a burgundy dress and bag accessorized with a warm grey belt and pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
She loves a statement hat! Máxima stunned in a neutral tweed jacket and dress and matching fascinator at the opening of Theater Zuidplein in September 2020 in Rotterdam. <p>The Dutch royal finished her elegant ensemble with beige pumps, gloves and a <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> quilted bag. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Máxima stepped out in high style in a rich patterned outfit to the Scouting Netherlands cubs in Noordwijkerhout back in January 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Double the royal queen style! Máxima joined <a href=/tags/0/queen-rania><strong>Queen Rania</strong></a> for an engagement to the Kunstmuseum Den Haag (formerly Gemeentemuseum) in The Hague in March 2018, during the <a href=/tags/0/jordanian-royals><strong>Jordanian royals</strong></a>' visit to The Netherlands. <p>The former was so chic in a camel cape coat and neutral accessories while Rania looked lovely in a duck egg blue coat paired with a grey tweed skirt. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The then-Crown Princess had a tiara moment at the wedding of <a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-victoria><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-daniel><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a> in Stockholm back in June 2010. <p>Her glittering tiara and coordinating bracelet and choker were paired with a blue royal honours sash and a mermaid lace gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominique Charriau/WireImage
In July 2020, she brightened up the day at a climbing forest, Zeeuwse Helden, and Ons Buiten camp in Burgh-Haamstede in a double-breasted yellow pantsuit with black details. Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Máxima wrapped up in black layers during the National Remembrance Day ceremony in May 2020 in Amsterdam. <P>She topped her look with a matching hat. <p>Photo: &copy; Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
The style icon was pretty in pink in a pastel ensemble from <strong>Natan Couture</strong> when she attended the digital ceremony of the Appeltjes van Oranje social awards in Hilversum back in July 2020. <p>Her pearly floral jewelry didn't go unnoticed. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
At an official dinner at Palace Noordeinde in The Hague in March 2018 with the Jordanian royals, Máxima shone in a frilled yellow gown and sparkling necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The Dutch royal dressed to impress in a leopard print dress topped with red coat, heels and face mask during a visit to Studio Qredits in The Hague on March 25. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
What a gorgeous couple! The former Crown Princess dazzled in a soft pink frilled gown with grey wrap at the wedding of <a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-mary><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/crown-prince-frederik><strong>Crown Prince Frederik</strong></a> at Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004. <p>Willem-Alexander was dashing in his uniform. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Red is one of the many colours Máxima can carry off, as evidenced by her tonal ensemble at The Netherlands Dance Theater on March 16 in The Hague. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
At the May 2010 wedding of <a href=/tags/0/prince-nikolaos><strong>Prince Nikolaos</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-tatiana><strong>Princess Tatiana</strong></a> on the Greek Isle of Spetses, Máxima looked like a dream in a strapless multicoloured gown. <p>She and Willem-Alexander were joined by Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Crown Princess Mary and <a href=/tags/0/prince-haakon><strong>Prince Haakon</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
At a cocktail party for the Greek royal wedding, she turned heads in a fuchsia one-shouldered gown with coordinating accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
During the Dutch royals' March 2020 tour of Indonesia, Máxima was incredible in a flowing floral cape dress topped with a camel fascinator and matching belt. <p>She and Willem-Alexander were meeting with <strong>Joko Widodo</strong> and his wife <strong>Iriana Widodo</strong> at the Presidential Palace. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
During the royal tour, the Dutch queen was resplendent in a red and white paisley dress and tan accessories during a visit to the picturesque Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Indonesia. <p>Photo: &copy; Kiki Cahyadi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
What a fashionable family! The mom of three looked regal in a mustard coat and heels accented with a patterned green dress and hat during King's Day celebrations in Eindhoven in May. <p>Photo: © Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Máxima was a beauty in a baby blue printed dress, wide-brimmed hat and metallic heels at the opening of No Limits therapeutic horse stables in June 2019. <p>Photo: © Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage
Then-Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and Crown Princess Máxima of the Netherlands looked so elegant at the government pre-wedding dinner for <a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-victoria><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-daniel><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a> at The Eric Ericson Hall in Stockholm on June 18, 2010. <p>Máxima had a floral moment in a romantic frilled gown and statement earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The style icon brightened up the day in an orange frock and brown sandals, finished with her signature bold earrings, at the technical sector Hamer and Technohub in Apeldoorn in June 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
At the <em>Queen Máxima: A Life Full of Music</em> concert at the Carré Theatre in Amsterdam the birthday girl looked so regal in an illusion gown and sparkling jewelry. <p>All of the Dutch royal family dressed to impress. <P>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
In April 2020, the Dutch queen showcased her love of colour in mustard slacks, a rainbow coat and green top. <p>The finishing touches? Green heels and a coordinating bag, of course! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Prior to marrying Willem-Alexander, Máxima wowed in a tiara and minimalist gown topped with a black shawl for the royal wedding of Crown Prince Haakon and <a href=/tags/0/princess-mette-marit><strong>Princess Mette-Marit</strong></a> at Oslo Cathedral in August 2001. <p>Photo: &copy; Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima looked so elegant (and in love!) at 2019 <a href=/tags/0/royal-ascot><strong>Royal Ascot</strong></a>. <p>The queen charmed in a neutral dress with butterscotch accessories, a floral fascinator and glittering earrings. <p>Photo: © Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
During a visit to the De Delerij Foundation for refugees in June 2020, the stylish royal wowed in a statement-making red blouse and beige wide-leg trousers. <P>Her oversized red clutch was the perfect finishing touch. <p>Photo: © Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage
The Queen of The Netherlands added a pop of vibrant colour to her satin top and beige heels with a yellow pencil skirt and matching clutch during a visit with the Lord Mayor in Cork back in June 2019. <p>Photo: © Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Máxima and King Willem-Alexander graced the red carpet in refined ensembles during their tour of Ireland in June 2019. <p>The glamorous royal wowed with her satin floral red dress and matching accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The Dutch queen captivated in a mustard ruffled gown and whimsical headpiece ahead of the king's address from the throne to members of the Senate and House of Representatives in The Hague in September 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
The Dutch royals wowed in dreamy gowns and jewels during a visit from then-Mexican President <strong>Vicente Fox</strong> at Noordeinde Palace in January 2003. <p>Máxima turned heads in a long-sleeved red gown and striking tiara and necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Michel Porro/Getty Images
The proud mom made a memorable impression in a silvery grey tweed dress and coat with blooming headpiece for the baptism of daughter <a href=/tags/0/princess-alexia><strong>Princess Alexia</strong></a> (in her arms) in Wassenaar in November 2005. <p>Photo: &copy; Michel Porro/Getty Images
The Argentine-born royal always chooses the prettiest colour combinations, as evidenced by this beautiful blue and chocolate brown combination she appeared in for <a href=/tags/0/king-carl-xvi-gustaf><strong>King Carl XVI Gustaf</strong></a>'s 60th birthday private dinner at Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm in April 2006. <p>Notice the multicoloured bead-work on her lace dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
For the wedding ceremony of <a href=/tags/0/Prince-Guillaume><strong>Prince Guillaume</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/Princess-Stephanie><strong>Princess Stephanie</strong></a> at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Luxembourg in October 2012, Màxima wowed in a dramatic feathered hat paired with a mustard top and pencil skirt. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
At the gala dinner for the <a href=/tags/0/luxembourg-royals><strong>Luxembourg royals</strong></a>' wedding, Máxima opted for pure drama in a twinkling red and silver gown with exaggerated sleeves. <p>The look was teamed with a sparkling tiara and choker necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Sean Gallup/Getty Images
While touring Indonesia in 2020, Queen Máxima stepped out in a gorgeous bedazzled gown and wide-brimmed olive hat to meet with <strong>Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X</strong> and his wife <strong>Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hemas</strong> at Kraton Yogyakarta Palace in Yogyakarta. <p>Photo: &copy; Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images
Are they bracelets? No. Máxima dressed to impress in a draped wrap coat with gold sleeve embellishment while touring Dublin in June 2019. <p>Photo: © Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The Queen of The Netherlands had all eyes on her during a visit to Trinity College in June 2019. <p>She brightened up the rainy day with an orange top, ditsy print pencil skirt and jaunty hat. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Speaking of hats, the mother of three accented her knee-length dress with a vivid red hat and pumps for the opening of the renovated Military Hospital in June 2019. <p>Photo: © Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The hat lover topped off her terracotta dress with a feathered headpiece and anchored the look with suede pumps at a seminar entitled Indonesia and The Netherlands: A Joint Future in February 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage
