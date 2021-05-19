​Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expecting their first child By Heather Cichowski

Another royal baby is on the way! Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together.

The happy news was revealed in a statement from Buckingham Palace on May 19.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the statement read.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild when the little one arrives in the fall. This will also be the second grandchild for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. They became grandparents for the first time this year when younger daughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 9 named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family have welcomed a number of babies this year, with more on the way! In addition to Eugenie and Jack's son, Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their third child, son Lucas Philip Tindall, on March 21. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are set to welcome a baby girl this summer.

This will be Beatrice's first child and Edoardo's second. He has a five-year-old son, Christopher Woolf (known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang. Beatrice has effortlessly stepped in to being his stepmother since she and Edoardo began dating, reports have said. We have no doubt Wolfie will be proud to be a big brother!

The Princess of York and Edoardo's baby announcement comes ahead of their first anniversary. The couple married on July 17, 2020 in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor with about 20 guests present, including the Queen and Prince Philip.

It was all the more heartwarming because Her Majesty loaned her granddaughter the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the monarch wore the day she wed Philip in 1947. Beatrice also donned the Queen's vintage gown by Norman Hartnell.

Beatrice, 32, and Edoardo, 38, had originally planned to marry at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace on May 29, 2020, but the coronavirus and lockdown measures made them cancel those plans.

There was speculation if the couple would host a larger celebration of their nuptials when COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease in the U.K. If it happened now, there would be two big things to celebrate!

The bookies are already placing bets on the top baby names for Beatrice and Edoardo's little one. Early favourites include names paying tribute to members of the Royal Family, including Beatrice's late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as names that nod to Edo's Italian heritage.

Many congratulations to the couple!