Duchess Kate stuns in red Alessandra Rich dress at the Victoria and Albert Museum By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate made a surprise appearance at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on May 19 as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions begin to lift in the U.K. The mom of three turned heads in a red and black houndstooth dress from Alessandra Rich and a new pair of statement heels.

The Duchess of Cambridge was on hand to celebrate the opening of the museums in the United Kingdom. The V&A had been closed since December 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate marked the occasion in high style, selecting the midi dress from one of her popular labels. The elegant style boasted a drop waist with below-the-knee skirt paired with an exaggerated collar and long sleeves.

She enhanced the black design in her gorgeous dress with a sleek black clutch and the Lorenzo 105 Black Suede Gold Buckle from Jennifer Chamandi. The elegant pumps are topped with a round golden buckle, which the duchess played up with her accessories.

The stylish royal teamed her houndstooth dress with gold hoop earrings from & Other Stories. She appeared to recycle two cherished pieces from her jewelry box, including her 18ct gold Asprey Oak Woodlands Charm Necklace, which features dainty woodland mushroom, oak leaf and acorn charms, and the Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain Necklace 18K Gold Vermeil from Spells of Love.

Her look was finished with a black face mask.



The Duchess of Cambridge's exact Alessandra Rich red midi dress is from a previous season, but there are some fantastic styles available to buy to achieve the same striking look.

The Midi Smock Dress With Collar in Bright Animal Print from Wednesday's Girl ($50) has a head-turning red and black pattern and breezy midi length. Long sleeves and a shirt collar finish the affordable style.

The Tiered Midi Dress from Ever New ($99.95) is another brilliant frock to achieve the duchess's look. The flowy style has long blouson sleeves and a gently pleated skirt, like Kate's. The spotted dress comes with a removable belt for more styling options.

Those after even more of a summery vibe can try the Sailor-Collar Gingham-Seersucker Dress from Ganni ($315). The shorter style has a black-and-red check pattern with a bold collar. Long, gathered sleeves complete the silhouette.