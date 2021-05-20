Prince William shares photo as he receives first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine By Heather Cichowski

Prince William has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine!

On May 20, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram released a photo of William getting inoculated two days prior,along with a personal message.

He expressed gratitude to all the first responders and front-line workers who have have been tirelessly battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do," William added.

PHOTOS: Stars and royals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19

The photo captures the Duke of Cambridge with his right shirt sleeve rolled up as he receives his COVID jab. (The duke is left-handed!) He's wearing a blue disposable face mask, a blue sweater with a coordinating polo shirt underneath and matching trousers.

It was not stated which vaccine William received or if Duchess Kate received hers at the same time. She made a surprise in-person royal engagement on May 19 to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The visit was to mark museums in the United Kingdom re-opening as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift.

As of this writing, in England the COVID-19 vaccine is currently being administered to people who are 34 or older, or those who meet other requirements in high risk groups. William is 38 and Kate is 39.

Many royals from around the world have been inoculated to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. The Queen reportedly "got her second COVID jab" ahead of her first public engagement of 2021 to visit the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Runnymede on March 31.

It was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty and her late husband Prince Philip received their first COVID-19 vaccinations in January at Windsor Castle, where they had been isolating for the vast majority of the coronavirus pandemic. A royal source told HELLO! UK the couple's vaccinations were administered by a Household Doctor. In February, it was revealed Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had received their first doses.

Earlier this week, Crown Prince Frederik shared a similar photo of himself getting his jab. The Danish royal was snapped wearing a face mask and looking at the camera as he received his inoculation.

"Today I got my first shot," read Frederik's message on May 18. "Thank you to all of you who help us on our way to a normal everyday life again."