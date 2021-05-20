Princess Eugenie shares sweet tribute to sister ​Princess Beatrice to celebrate her pregnancy By Heather Cichowski

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi delighted everyone on May 19 when they announced they were expecting their first child together. Members of the Royal Family have expressed their happiness for the baby's impending arrival, including Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

The 31-year-old shared a sweet tribute to her expectant elder sister on May 20, which is also World Bee Day. The younger Princess of York uploaded two never-before-seen photos of Beatrice and Edoardo, including one from their 2020 royal wedding.

"It's World Bee Day!!" Eugenie began. "A day to celebrate nature's .... little friend with their black and yellow stripes."

She went on by cleverly tying in the bees with her sister, Bea. Eugenie penned, "But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea who's got a little one on the way. ⁣

"Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news – can't wait to meet the little one."

Eugenie included bee emojis throughout the post and two celebration ones at the end. She hashtagged the Instagram #worldbeeday #savethebees.

"Thank you. So thrilled our little family is growing," Edoardo responded in the comments.

The first image captures Beatrice and Edoardo on their July 2020 wedding day. The couple wed in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor with about 20 guests present, including the Queen and Prince Philip.

The beautiful bride wore Her Majesty's vintage Norman Hartnell gown and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the monarch loaned to her. The Queen wore the same sparkling tiara for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The Royal Family had released four striking portraits taken by Benjamin Wheeler of the elder Princess of York and Edo when they announced their marriage last year. The image Eugenie just shared is a new shot of the couple. In it, the newlyweds pose outside with massive grins on their faces. Bea looks at the camera as her new husband gazes to the side.

The second photograph Eugenie shared is a more informal portrait of the happy couple in front of a waterfall. They look so sweet as Princess Beatrice snuggles up to her husband. It's not known where or when the photo was taken.

Buckingham Palace announced Beatrice's pregnancy. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the statement read.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

This is Beatrice's first child and Edoardo's second. He has a five-year-old son, Christopher Woolf (known as Wolfie), from a previous relationship. The little one will be Her Majesty's 12th great-grandchild.

It is a very special moment for the royals because Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Feb. 9 named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.