Prince Harry reveals why he started therapy and how it's changed his life

Prince Harry has opened up to Oprah Winfrey about the emotional process through which he came to therapy, revealing an argument with Duchess Meghan was the catalyst.

In the new The Me You Can't See series, the Duke of Sussex told the media mogul while he had sought help for his mental health before dating the future Duchess of Sussex, he saw a long future with her and wanted to ensure he took care of himself so they could stay together.

"I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with," he shared.

Harry said an argument prompted Meghan to tell him, "I think you need to see someone." Therapy made him realize he had "reverted back to 12-year-old Harry" during their fight, and also that he had things he needed to work through stemming from the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She died when he was that age.

"That was the start of a learning journey for me," he shared. Harry also described himself to Oprah as someone who thought he would never "ever need or do therapy." He shared that watching his mother deal with the paparazzi often made him feel helpless as a child, because he wanted to step in and protect her but couldn't.

"I didn't want to think about her because if I think about her, then it's going to bring up the fact that I can't bring her back, and it's just going to make me sad," he shared. "What's the point in thinking about something sad? What's the point in thinking about someone you've lost and you're never going to get back again? And I just decided not to talk about it."

The time in his life from the ages of 28 to 32 were the worst, he added, saying he struggled with the emotional turmoil he experienced and itworked its way out in drinking at the time, and in panic attacks and severe anxiety when he needed to leave the house.

But now he's realized, as Oprah put it to him, "Your brain's health is just as important as the rest of your body."

"I've learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that," he said. "And I have my wife to thank for that."

Therapy has given him emotional tools and allowed him to help train his brain like a muscle, he said, but there's still quite a lot of stigma around mental health issues.

"It's... the invisible injury, and the things that we can't see and the things that we don't understand scare us," he said. "And it's hard to be able to talk about something that perhaps a lot of people don't feel."

