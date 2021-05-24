Duchess Kate reunites with Prince William in Scotland as they begin royal tour

<strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> joined <Strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-william>Prince William</a></strong> in Scotland on May 24 as they kicked off their joint tour of the country, which runs until May 27. <p>The Duke of Cambridge had arrived in Scotland on May 21 in his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. <p>The couple visited Turning Point Scotland, where they met with staff to hear about how they're supporting people with mental health challenges, addiction issues and other complex needs. <p>They're also set to visit St Andrew's University later in the trip. That will likely hold great meaning for them both, since they met there as students. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery to see the best photos from their tour so far - including some of William enjoying some time in an electric race car!</strong> <p>Photo: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate looked stunning as ever in her first outfit of the tour, choosing a blue <strong><a href=/tags/0/zara>Zara</a></strong> blazer and matching pleated skirt by <strong>Hope</strong>, which she paired with nude heels and a nude bag. Her hair was down and looked totally gorgeous, having blow-dried it to perfection. <p>Photo: &copy; PHIL NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images
Turning Point Scotland helps people struggling with issues that can deeply affect their health and life, such as drug and alcohol addictions. Its programs get to the root of behaviours that result in reoffending, helping keep people out of prison and the criminal justice system. <p>It also works with those with learning disabilities, brain injuries, early onset dementia and other disabilities such as autism <p>The Cambridges, who have made mental health a priority in their work as royals, were keen to hear about the group's success. <p>Photo: &copy; PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Later in the day, the couple visited a violence reduction unit helping to reduce crime across Scotland in Prestonpans. <p>Photo: &copy; ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Strathclyde police founded the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit in 2005 in an effort to try something different to stop crime in the country. <p>Photo: &copy; ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
In addition to boxing and MMA classes, it also offers young people the opportunity to learn skills such as bike maintenance... <p>Photo: &copy; ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
... and music production. Kate got the chance to hear some of their creations while she and William visited. Heavy Sound, who work with the project, was happy to show them off. <p>Photo: &copy; ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Following that visit, they headed to the Palace of Holyroodhouse to have a baking session with the Sikh Sanjog community group in the palace's kitchen cafe. <p>Kate and William learned to make chapatis, and William said while he loves curry, he can't handle spice. He joked that he doesn't think Kate is particularly good at making curry dishes since she enjoys spice and he doesn't. <p>Photo: &copy; JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Sikh Sanjog group has been helping those in need throughout the pandemic, and at the height of the lockdowns last year it was making more than 150 meals each week. <p>The group started in 1994, when the founder, Mrs. Singh, lost her son in a car accident. <p>"We were born and brought up here, but nobody knew who we were; it was difficult to get support," she shared with the Cambridges. "So I decided to broaden the group to the wider Sikh community, with the founding principle of equality for women. We had great support from Edinburgh City Council and the Scottish Government, and have gone from five members to more than 200." <p>Photo: &copy; JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
In addition to helping those in need with meals, the group also runs educational programs for children and youth. Kate was happy to have a colouring session with some of the girls who were there that day. <p>Photo: &copy; JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
On May 23, William visited the Bay Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh, where he met with staff, residents and families to hear about how the <Strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</a></strong> pandemic has affected them. He enjoyed some ice cream while there. <p>Photo: &copy; ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
After having ice cream, William spoke with <strong>Betty Magee</strong>, 96, and her granddaughter <strong>Kimberley Anderson</strong>. He looked like he really enjoyed their conversation! <p>Photo: &copy; ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
William also visited the Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh, where he took part in some woodworking! <p>Photo: &copy; CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
On May 22, William stepped out to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife, where he got the chance to test drive the new Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric car! <p>Photo: &copy; Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It looked like he had a blast! <p>Photo: &copy; Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
He was also very interested in the car's design! <p>Photo: &copy; Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Also on May 22, William visited the Cold Town House pub in the Grassmarket to watch the Scottish Cup Final with first responders. <p>Photo: &copy; JEFF J. MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
He looked very happy to be chatting and enjoying a pint as they watched the game. It's clear William is relieved that lockdown in the U.K. has ended and coronavirus restrictions are easing! <p>Photo: &copy; JEFF J. MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Upon arriving in Scotland on May 21, William inspected a Guard of Honour at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where he received a formal welcome. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff J. Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
William, who is the President of the Football Association, got to engage in one of his passions on May 21. He visited Ainslie Park, home of Spartans FC, to hear about the team's mental health initiatives, and also got to kick a ball around! <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
He also got to spend time with the Scottish Football Association Challenge Cup! <p>Photo: &copy; ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
William also met with former Moderator of the Church of Scotland Very Rev. Dr. Martin Fair and his wife Elaine and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during his time out in Edinburgh on May 21. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew O'Brien - Pool/Getty Images
The duke also gave an address at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland that day. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew O'Brien - Pool/Getty Images
