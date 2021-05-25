Duchess Kate rocks casual style in visit to marine energy centre in Scotland By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Outfit change! Duchess Kate broke out some of her favourite boots as she and Prince William visited a centre pioneering some cutting edge green technology on their tour of Scotland on May 25.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the European Marine Energy Centre looking dressed for the great outdoors. She wore her Seeland Woodcock Advanced Jacket, which she's worn for many different outside engagements before, and had her beloved See By Chloe combat boots on her feet. She paired the look with skinny jeans, a green sweater a blouse with a pie shell collar.

Earlier in the day, Kate stepped out in her tan Massimo Dutti coat, another favourite from her wardrobe. She paired it with caramel pants, a matching clutch and a Strathearn tartan scarf as a tribute to the people of Scotland. She accessorized with Hamilton & Inches' Flora Drop Earrings. The company is based in Scotland.

On May 24, Kate arrived in the country wearing a blue Zara blazer, which she paired with a matching pleated skirt. It was very similar to an outfit Princess Diana wore while on tour of South Korea with Prince Charles in 1992! The duchess was also wearing the Hamilton & Inches earrings when she and William hit their first three engagements of the tour that day.

We're set for many more great looks from Kate this week, since she and William are in Scotland until May 27. They'll be visiting the University of St Andrews in Fife, which will be very special for them, since it's where they met 20 years ago! The couple will also host a drive-in screening of Cruella at Holyroodhouse for health care workers to thank them for everything they've done during the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate were last in Scotland in December 2020 as part of their whirlwind royal train tour of that country, England and Wales. It was also a thank-you for first responders.