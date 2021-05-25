Duchess Kate steps out in a sweet tribute to her title while visiting Scotland with Prince William By Zach Harper

Duchess Kate donned one of her favourite items from her wardrobe and wore two sweet tributes to Scotland on the second day of her joint tour of the country with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she arrived in Kirkwall, on the Orkney Islands, with her husband on May 25. She was clad in her beloved Massimo Dutti tan coat, which we've seen her wear on numerous occasions, including during the tour for her "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s" survey in 2020. She paired the outerwear with caramel pants and a tan clutch.

But it was Kate's earrings and what was around her neck that made her outfit a lovely nod to the people of Alba, as Scotland is known in Scottish Gaelic. The duchess, who is known as the Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, wore a Strathearn tartan in tribute to her title. She was also sporting earrings by Hamilton & Inches, a Scottish brand. Kate was also wearing the earrings the day before.

PHOTOS: Duchess Kate and Prince William visit Orkney for the first time on Scotland

This isn't the first time Kate wore a monochrome outfit in Scotland. On May 24, she stepped out with William in a navy blue Zara blazer and a matching pleated skirt. It was a lovely tribute to the country's flag, which is blue and white. It was also very similar to an outfit Princess Diana wore while touring South Korea with Prince Charles in 1992! Eagle-eyed royal watchers will note Kate was also wearing the Hamilton & Inches ear

Kate and William are in Scotland until May 27, and are set to visit the University of St Andrews, where they met 20 years ago. It will likely be a very meaningful, nostalgic day for them both, since they recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.