Duchess Kate and Prince William visit Orkney for the first time on Scotland tour

<strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-william>Prince William</a></strong> were all smiles as they stepped out for the second day of their tour of Scotland on May 25. <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Orkney Islands for the first time, travelling to Kirkwall to formally open the Balfour Hospital there. <p>Later in the day, they also visited the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness, where Kate had an adorable exchange with a group of kids. <p>On the <a href=https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021052460367/kate-middleton-prince-william-scotland-tour-day-one-turning-point><strong>first day</a></strong> of their joint tour, the couple dropped in to Turning Point Scotland to see their work on mental health and addictions, made chapatis with the Sikh Sanjog group at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and visited a violence reduction centre. <p>Later this week, the Cambridges will visit the University of St Andrews, where they met when they were students. It will likely be a very sweet, nostalgic outing for them, since they recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary! <p>Prior to Kate's arrival on May 24, William had been in the country over the weekend for a series of solo engagements. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from Day 2 of the Cambridges' Scotland tour!</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate looked fabulous in her tan <strong><a href=/tags/0/massimo-dutti>Massimo DuttiM</a></strong> coat, which she paired with caramel pants, earrings by Scotland's <strong>Hamilton & Inches</strong> and a Strathearn tartan scarf. It was a sweet nod to Scotland, since the 39-year-old is known as the Countess of Strathearn in the country. <p>This wasn't the first time she paid tribute to Scotland with an outfit, either! On May 24, she arrived to begin her joint tour with William wearing a blue jacket and pleated blue skirt in a sweet nod to the country's flag. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate and William, who are undertaking the tour partly to thank first responders and health care workers for what they've done during the <strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic, met with NHS staff while at the hospital to hear about their lives over the last year. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
They then unveiled a plaque to do the honours at the Balfour Hospital. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
In a very relatable moment, staff were very keen to take photos of them both! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate arrived at the couple's second engagement of the day in a very casual look. She was wearing skinny jeans, her beloved See by Chloe boots and a her Seeland Woodcock Advanced Jacket while stepping out to the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
While there, Kate met some adorable children, one of whom asked her, "Are you a prince?" <p>"I'm not a prince. I'm the Duchess of Cambridge. Lots of people all me Catherine," Kate sweetly replied. <p>"She's a princess!" another child yelled. <p>"Are you? Are you a princess?" Kate asked the little girl, who shook her head. <p>"Aww. You look like one in your beautiful pink coat," Kate said. <p>So cute! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The couple then boarded a boat to visit the 2MW 'O2,' the world's largest tidal energy. The European Marine Energy Centre has been working on developing a green hydrogen economy for Orkney. The tidal substation sits next to a hydrogen production plant that opened in 2016. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On board the tidal energy turbine, William and Kate heard about how it is transforming the economy in the Orkney archipelago. <p>Photo: &copy; Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It's not Scotland without scotch, and they enjoyed some while on board, too! <p>Photo: &copy; Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Something was very funny by the looks of things! <p>Photo: &copy; Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images
