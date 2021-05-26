Duchess Kate had the sweetest response when a child asked, 'Are you a prince?' in Scotland By Zach Harper

It's always been clear Duchess Kate loves spending time with kids. Of course, she has three children of her own, so she's no stranger to parenting and relating to little ones, but she's frequently seen at engagements colouring with children and having humorous exchanges with toddlers – and her tour of Scotland with Prince William has been no exception so far.

On May 25, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Stromness in the Orkney islands archipelago to visit the European Marine Energy Centre, and Kate met some adorable kids who were there waiting to greet them. She had a very cute exchange with two of them.

"Are you a prince?" one asked as she bent down to say hello.

"I'm not a prince," Kate said, shaking her head. "I'm the Duchess of Cambridge. Lots of people call me Catherine."

"She's a princess!" another girl yelled.

"Are you? Are you a princess?" Kate asked. The little girl shook her head.

"Aww, you look like one in your beautiful pink coat," the 39-year-old replied.

This isn't the first time Kate has had this type of exchange with a child. Kids frequently ask if she's a princess, somewhat unable to believe they're meeting royalty, partly because Kate isn't often dressed like royals are in the movies! On May 25, Kate was wearing her Seeland Woodcock Advanced Jacket, See by Chloe combat boots, skinny jeans and a green sweater with a white blouse.

In June 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Cumbria, where Kate accepted flowers from a father and his two daughters. Kate was dressed similarly then.

"She wanted to know if you'd be wearing your Princess Elsa dress," referring to the main character in Disney's Frozen.

"I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning but it didn't really work very well"



Watch the sweet moment The Duchess of Cambridge admires a young girl's plaits and admits she attempted them on #PrincessCharlotte that morning. #RoyalVisit#DuchessofCambridgepic.twitter.com/QSoyWqKU0Y — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) June 11, 2019

"I know, I'm sorry," Kate said to the girls. "I came in my trousers and coat because I'm going to see some sheep."

Too cute!

Kate and William are in Scotland on a joint tour until May 27. They're set to visit the University of St Andrews, where they met nearly 20 years ago, and will also screen Disney's Cruella for first responders and health care workers at the Palace of Holyroodhouse during their trip.