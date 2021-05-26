Duchess Kate steps out in elegant striped top and black blazer for return to the University of St Andrews with Prince William By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William's Scotland tour continued on May 26 with a return to the University of St Andrews, where they first met 20 years ago! For the romantic moment, Kate changed out of her earlier athletic ensemble into a striking black-and-white outfit.

Kate stepped out in a modern and cool version of a pantsuit. The mom of three wore Holland Cooper's Double Breasted Blazer in Black Twill paired with coordinating cropped skinny trousers. The classic British-made jacket has a structured, double-breasted shape and gold buttons on the front closure and sleeve hems.

Duchess Kate layered a Breton striped top from Erdem underneath her jacket. She loves the classic French style and has worn it many times throughout the years, including her-go to pieces from ME+EM. Kate has appeared in the nautical look for the 2019 King's Cup Regatta and to a SportsAid Athlete Workshop in 2013. Breton stripes are a look that Duchess Meghan loves, too.

For her most recent appearance, Kate rounded out her ensemble with Veja's Esplar Leather Sneakers (US$120) in a fun white metallic colourway with rose gold accents. The sustainable brand is one the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted wearing!

Finally, Kate rounded out her look with what appears to be her new Mini Hoops with Detachable Pearls Earrings ($170) from Freya Rose. The mom of three was seen in the striking earrings for the first time in public during a day of in-person engagements in Wolverhampton on May 13. The duchess had her long brunette hair loose and worn tucked behind her ears so the statement earrings were on display while she connected with people in St Andrews.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with students at the University of St Andrews to hear about their experiences of the last year, and to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on mental health. During their day of royal engagements, the couple also spoke with local fishers and their families to hear about their work.

MORE: Duchess Kate wears baseball cap and pink sweater for sporty outing in St Andrews

The Duchess of Cambridge's Holland Cooper blazer is a classic piece. There are similar options to help shoppers achieve the same sleek, tailored look. Zara's Double Breasted Blazer ($100) is a very similar style, and boasts the double-breasted gold buttons and black material. Kate is also a big fan of the high street brand and even wore a very similar jacket – but in blue – during her Scotland tour!

New Look's Double Breasted Button Detail Blazer in Black ($67) is another excellent affordable pick. The blazer has a sleek tailored cut and detailed metallic buttons on the front closure and sleeves.

The Maja Double-Breasted Blazer from Dynamite ($90) is a sophisticated option that offers plenty of versatility. It can be dressed down with jeans or dressed up with black slacks. The blazer hits at the hips, just like the Duchess of Cambridge's.

Earlier on May 26, Kate showcased her sporty style when she and Prince William tried land yachting with young carers from Fife.

She was seen in blue skinny jeans paired with a quilted navy Barbour jacket layered over a pink Nordic Crew Jumper by Campbell's of Beauly. The stylish royal's casual ensemble was finished with her cherished See by Chloé combat boots from her closet, Chain Huggie Hoops by Oriela (US$22) and a patterned baseball cap to protect her elegant low ponytail from the rain!

The duke and duchess are in Scotland due to William's role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He will be in the country until May 27, and Kate is joining him for part of the tour.