Duchess Kate wears baseball cap and pink sweater for sporty outing in St Andrews By Heather Cichowski

Sporty and chic! Duchess Kate and Prince William enjoyed a fun day out on May 26 during their Scotland tour when they tried land yachting with young carers from Fife in St Andrews. The mom of three showcased her athletic side as well as her sporty style.

Kate was outfitted to protect herself from the rain. She sported a quilted navy Barbour jacket layered over top of a Nordic Crew Jumper in rose by Campbell's of Beauly. The local, family countrywear retailer has a royal warrant from the Queen and Kate's particular sweater is made in the North East of Scotland. It appears the duchess layered Brora's Dobby Cotton Blouse under her knit, which she appeared in earlier in the tour.

The 39-year-old's outfit was rounded out with blue skinny jeans and her go-to See by Chloé combat boots, which are another piece we have already seen Kate step out in on the tour and are a staple in her wardrobe.

Of course, Kate's sporty baseball cap didn't go unnoticed. The duchess's long brunette hair was fastened into an elegant low ponytail and she sported the printed hat on top to keep herself dry. The Duchess of Cambridge also wore her blue and diamond engagement ring and her favourite Chain Huggie Hoops by Oriela (US$22).

We are familiar with seeing Duchess Kate in various fascinators, hats and headbands, but a baseball cap is a dressed-down option we do not see her in much!

The Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe during her and William's Scotland tour has been a lovely tribute to local brands and has also highlighted some of her favourite pieces in her closet.

On May 24, the mom of three wowed in a blue outfit with tan accessories to visit Turning Point Scotland in Coatbridge, which is located just outside of Edinburgh. Kate dazzled in a blue blazer from Zara and a matching pleated skirt from Hope. She rounded out her ensemble with her Metier London Roma Mini in Suede Marrakech.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Scotland because of William's role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He will be in Scotland from May 21-27, and Kate is joining him for part of the tour.