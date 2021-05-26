Duchess Kate thanks health-care workers for 'heroic' job battling COVID-19 in speech By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate made a heartfelt speech on May 26 to thank health-care workers and first responders for their lifesaving efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge's remarks were held at a special drive-in screening of Cruella held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to which NHS workers had been invited. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are currently touring Scotland, are joint patrons of NHS Charities Together and the duchess's short speech highlighted this and the incredible work front-line workers have done.

"We wanted to thank you for the extraordinary dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice you have shown in supporting our communities through this pandemic," Kate said.

The mom of three reflected on how she and William have been hearing the stories of front-line workers, as well as many others, since COVID-19 began. She said Britain had soldiered on thanks to those who have been "supporting those suffering from the disease as well as their families, and heroically putting the needs of others ahead of their own – day in, day out."

The kind message ended with Kate sweetly thanking the Queen for allowing them to host the special screening at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, along with Disney and BAFTA for putting the evening on, along with young star Tipper Seifert-Cleveland for attending.

"William and I invite you to grab your popcorn, cuddle up under your blankets and be transported to 1970s Britain for an evening of much-deserved fun, drama, glamour and escapism!" she finished.

"We wish you a truly wonderful evening! And, once again, our heartfelt thanks for all that you are doing."

A similar sentiment was shared on behalf of Duchess Kate on the @dukeandduchessofcambridge Instagram. It featured a behind-the-scenes video of William and Kate arriving at the event and interacting with other guests in the cars.

Earlier in their tour, William and Kate held a special video call with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, who also star in the film.

They told the duke and duchess about how much fun they had making the film in London.

"They transformed Carnaby Street into '70s London, which was amazing," Emma Stone said. "And then we were in front of Buckingham Palace at one point. I was riding a motorcycle around the Mall."

"We should have had you stopped, Emma. It's very dangerous," William joked.

"I know, I know," the Oscar winner replied. "I really got away with it, on my motorcycle... a car trailing me around Buckingham Palace."

Emma Thompson told Kate she would love the wardrobe of Emily Beecham, who plays Cruella's mother in the film.

"You're going to want all of her Emily's clothes," she gushed. "They're so amazing. Obviously, you won't be able to wear them in public!"

Fashionable Kate certainly looked gorgeous at the screening! To pay tribute to Scotland, she wore Holland Cooper's Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat in Heather Tartan and also borrowed the Queen's Dubai Sapphire Looped Earrings. She wore her flowing brunette hair in an elegant ponytail.