Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to release follow-up episode of their mental health series this week By Zach Harper

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are set to release a follow-up episode to their The Me You Can't See series this week.

The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward will see the Duke of Sussex and media mogul check back in with participants in the Apple TV+ series to find out how they're doing. The episode will feature a "thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here" that will be held in a town hall format, according to a press release.

If you're wondering who will be included, we'll hear from Glenn Close, Robin Williams's son Zak, counsellor Ambar Martinez and the show's advisory board. You can watch it on May 28 on Apple TV+.

The initial series dropped on May 21, and featured Harry, Oprah, Glenn, Zak, Lady Gaga, former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan and many more sharing their experiences with mental health issues and the struggles they've faced.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about how an argument with Duchess Meghan when they were dating was the catalyst that brought him to therapy, and shared how counselling has improved his life.

"I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists," he said. "I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan. I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

The soon-to-be dad of two also opened up about how Princess Diana's death affected him and what he and the Duchess of Sussex dealt with during their time as senior royals. The show also featured Harry undergoing a type of therapy called eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, which has been used to treat trauma.

Lady Gaga also shared her advice for anyone going through mental health difficulties, and Glenn and Zak revealed how their families have been affected.

You can watch the whole series on Apple TV+ now!