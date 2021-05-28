Duchess Kate dazzles in tartan coat for drive-in screening of 'Cruella' at the Palace of Holyroodhouse By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William stepped out in glamorous fashion for a special drive-in screening of Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on May 26 as they wrapped up a busy day of touring. All eyes were on Kate because she looked sensational in a tartan trench coat and sparkling earrings.

Kate donned a sleek tartan trench coat which featured a striking blue, navy, purple, pink and green fabric and glinting gold buttons. She wore the patterned jacket belted to show off its sleek silhouette.

The breathtaking style is Holland Cooper's Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat in Heather Tartan, and it was the second time Kate wore the brand on May 26. A pleated gold midi skirt could just be seen underneath the topper.

Kate's accessories played up the coat's rich colours. She grounded her outfit with what appears to be her Manolo Blahnik BB heels in dark green velvet. The mom of three also showed off her third hairstyle of the day, which was a glamorous slightly teased high ponytail.

The elegant updo highlighted her beautiful earrings. The jewels featured a blue sapphire central stone and were surrounded by white diamonds to form sparkling studs. They are the Dubai Looped Sapphire Earrings on loan from the Queen, which are part of an original Asprey suite Her Majesty received in 1979 during a visit to the United Arab Emirates from former Dubai leader Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The original demi parure consisted of earrings, necklace, and a brooch or ring. The Queen modified the set in a few ways, including shortening the necklace by two hoops and converting those hoops into new earrings, which were seen on Kate at the screening!

The gorgeous earrings perfectly complemented the duchess's blue sapphire and white diamond engagement ring.

It has been a busy day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their sixth day of touring Scotland. They started May 26 off with some fun when they tried land yachting with young carers from Fife. Duchess Kate showcased her sporty style in jeans and a baseball cap.

Later that day, William and Kate returned to University of St Andrews, where they first met 20 years ago! The mom of three refreshed her look by swapping her dressed-down ensemble for a modern take on a pantsuit with Holland Cooper's Double Breasted Blazer in Black Twill, cropped trousers and a Breton stripe top from Erdem.

She accessorized with Veja's Esplar Leather Sneakers (US$120) and her new Mini Hoops with Detachable Pearls Earrings ($170) from Freya Rose.