Duchess Kate wears new sentimental necklace in tribute to her kids in Edinburgh By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate stepped out with Prince William to kick off their final day of their royal tour of Scotland in high style. The mom of three deftly reworked gorgeous pieces in her wardrobe and debuted a touching customized necklace that paid tribute to the couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The kids have likely been close to Kate and William's hearts this week as they have made their way around Scotland, and Kate showed they were on her mind with a personalized initial necklace reported to be from Daniella Draper, according to HELLO! UK.

Duchess Kate appeared to have selected the Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace ($875) from the U.K. brand, which can be customized in a multitude of ways, including with three to six letters and in silver, gold or a mixture of metals.

Those looking to create their own custom initial necklaces can try the Adorned Necklaces from Melanie Auld, which can be personalized with metal and pavé initials as well as different charms. Prices start at $115 for a chain and one letter for a vermeil/sterling silver style.

The CAsilverDesign shop on Etsy also offers delicate initial necklaces to achieve Kate's look. Necklaces are available in silver, gold and rose gold and buyers can add one to 13 charms. The price begins at $23.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired the beautiful necklace with her Chain Huggie Hoops by Oriela (US$22), which have been a staple piece of jewelry on the tour and a high street favourite.

Kate teamed her necklace and earrings with a green blazer from Massimo Dutti, which was recycled from her wardrobe, coordinating cropped pants and a polka dot cardigan from Jigsaw. Unfortunately, the Silk Spot Print Cardigan was on sale and has already sold out. The 39-year-old finished her chic outfit with a fresh pop from her white Superga sneakers, which are another go-to casual piece in her closet.

The duchess always makes considered choices with her clothes, including her jewelry. She is known to use her accessories to pay lovely tributes, including to her children. In January 2020, she debuted another personalized necklace from Daniella Draper that honoured George, Charlotte and Louis.

The mom of three chose a sweet moment to debut the piece, doing so on her whirlwind 24-hour tour of the UK to launch her "5 big questions on the under 5s" survey while in Woking. She wore the Personalized Gold Moon Necklace, which had been engraved with the letters, "G," "C" and "L" to represent each of her children.

On May 26, the Duchess of Cambridge wowed with a trio of looks ranging from sporty to glamorous. She ended the day in a memorable tartan trench, which was Holland Cooper's Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat in Heather Tartan. Kate wore the brand twice yesterday!





The style icon donned the statement-making coat for a special drive-in screening of Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. She gave a moving speech to thank the NHS workers who joined them at the event. It was Duchess Kate's first speech during the Cambridges' tour of Scotland.

