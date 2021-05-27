Duchess Kate dons preppy Ralph Lauren sweater and sneakers during a game of tennis in Edinburgh By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William continued their final day of their royal tour of Scotland with a game of tennis!

On May 27, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) Youth program for a match at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre in Edinburgh. Kate switched up her outfit for the occasion and highlighted another gorgeous athletic look during the tour.

The mom of three was sporty and chic in a Ralph Lauren cable-knit cricket sweater, white Superga sneakers and black cropped trousers. The striped sweater and running shoes are pieces that she already had in her closet.

The Duchess of Cambridge kept on the jewelry she wore earlier in the day, including her new personalized necklace that honours her and William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to HELLO! UK, the style maven debuted the Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace ($875) from Daniella Draper. The personalized piece features "G," "C" and "L" alphabet charms to represent her little ones.

The duchess also had on her blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring and her Chain Huggie Hoops by Oriela (US$22). The hoop earrings have been a key part of her Scotland tour wardrobe.

Kate's long brunette hair was worn down in a lovely full style with tousled lengths and a middle part.

Kate's Ralph Lauren sweater is a past season buy. She was last seen wearing it during her tour of Northern Ireland with William in February 2019. On that occasion, she also wore it for a sporty event. Kate teamed the cable-knit sweater with black skinny pants and navy running shoes for a soccer training session at the National Stadium in Belfast.

PHOTOS: Duchess Kate and Prince William have fun gardening and playing tennis with kids on last day of Scotland tour

It is a full final day in Scotland for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Earlier in the day, Kate was gorgeous in green when she visited Starbank Park. She was seen in a green blazer from Massimo Dutti, which was recycled from her wardrobe, coordinating cropped pants and a polka dot cardigan from Jigsaw. The Silk Spot Print Cardigan has already sold out.

As previously mentioned, Kate had on her Oriela Chain Huggie Hoops and Daniella Draper Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace for that appearance. She also wore the same Superga sneakers.