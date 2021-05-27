Duchess Kate keeps her promise and wears pretty pink dress to meet 5-year-old girl she had phone call with By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate made a promise to Mila Sneddon – and she kept it.

During a phone call with the five-year-old and her mom, Lynda Sneddon, last fall, the Duchess of Cambridge gave the five-year-old her word that when they met, she would wear pink.

Kate made good on May 27 when she was able to meet with Mila, Lynda and the rest of their family in person at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The stylish duchess selected the Colour Block Silk Shirt Dress + Belt ($1,150) in Sugar Pink/Bubblegum from ME+EM for the special engagement with Mila, who appeared in her Hold Still book. The cheerful dress comes with a detachable tie. Kate styled the look without it, choosing a matching pink belt to cinch her waist.

She paired the beautiful pleated silk dress with coordinating dusty pink pumps and golden disc drop earrings. Her go-to Amaia face mask in a ditsy floral pink pattern rounded out the captivating outfit.

Kate styled her hair in a gorgeous wavy updo that we think Mila would deem a beautiful princess look!

Mila, whose favourite colour in pink, also wore an equally charming pink dress for the meeting. The little girl sported a beautiful pleated pastel pink sleeveless dress with shimmering fabric and a pink ribbon belt.

She wore frilled white socks and pink ballet Mary Jane shoes with bows. The little girl had a bow headband on as well as a pink crown at some points!

The Duchess of Cambridge also met with Mila's elder sister, Jodi, and father, Scott, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The family was involved in the Hold Still project after Lynda submitted a photo and it was selected to be in the final group. It depicted Mila kissing her father through a window. The little girl and Lynda isolated separately from Jodi and Scott during part of the coronavirus pandemic because Mila was undergoing chemotherapy treatment and Jodi had to continue with school and Scott with work.

In Kate, Lynda and Mila's phone call, it was revealed the little girl was receiving chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The recorded phone call can be heard in a video entitled "Shielding Mila" shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's YouTube channel earlier this month.

During the moving conversation, Kate found out more about the family's experiences with COVID-19 and she promised she would wear the pink dress after finding out the shade was Mila's favourite.

"I'm not wearing a princess costume right now, I'm afraid Mila," Kate said in the call after Mila inquired about her outfit. "Do you have lots of dressing-up outfits yourself?”

Mila said she did and revealed that her favourite colour was pink.

NEW: The Duchess of Cambridge has kept her promise to little Mila Sneddon by wearing pink to meet her in person for the first time. Mila appears in the Hold Still book and exhibition and spoke to Kate by video call last year. “I want to give you a big squeezy hug,” Kate told her. pic.twitter.com/kvPYXEXH8A — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 27, 2021

"Pink, okay, well I have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress so that hopefully, when one day hopefully, Mila we'll get to meet and then I'll remember to wear my pink dress for you. Would that be nice?"

May 27 is Kate and Prince William's final day in Scotland. Before meeting with Mila, the duke and duchess joined the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) Youth program for a match at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre in Edinburgh. Kate wowed in an athletic ensemble comprised of a Ralph Lauren cable-knit cricket sweater, white Superga sneakers and black cropped trousers.

The mom of three accessorized with a new personalized necklace that honours her and William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. According to HELLO! UK, Kate debuted the Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace ($875) from Daniella Draper. The personalized piece features "G," "C" and "L" charms to represent her kids. She also had on her Chain Huggie Hoops by Oriela (US$22) and blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring.