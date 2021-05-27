Prince William and Duchess Kate had another secret date in Scotland By Zach Harper

Duchess Kate and Prince William met 20 years ago at the University of St Andrews in Scotland when they were students, and they returned there this week on their tour. The couple have many fond memories of their time there, and decided to reminisce by having a meal at one of their favourite old haunts.

On the afternoon of May 26, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge popped in to Anstruther Fish Bar in Fife, where they reportedly ordered a $14 haddock supper, which they got wrapped in traditional newspaper, and ate it on a bench near a pier, according to the Daily Mail. They returned to get some ice cream. The publication reported William had his in a cup, while Kate went for a cone, and they also took some time to chat with the people working there.

The Cambridges were reportedly "regular customers" back in their student days. What a sweet way to enjoy their trip to Scotland and pay tribute to their relationship!

That wasn't their only date while in Scotland! The night before, they were reportedly seen leaving Forgan's in Fife, according to HELLO! UK.

"There was no pomp or ceremony or fanfare," the restaurant's manager, Marc, told the publication. "They were very nice, and when they left, they were very complimentary."

He added a crowd of people gathered outside the establishment after the Cambridges had left when news began to spread they had been there, but while they were eating things were relatively quiet.

William and Kate returned to St Andrews on May 26 to hear about how the school is transitioning to net zero emissions by 2035. While in Fife, they also visited the beach and had a morning of riding "land yachts" before meeting with local fishers. They then headed back to Edinburgh to host a special drive-in screening of Cruella for health-care workers.

On May 25, they visited Orkney for the first time, and Kate joined William in Scotland the day before. He had been there since May 21 in his role as the Lord High Commissioner for the Church of Scotland as the church opened its annual general assembly.

It's clear the Cambridges have enjoyed their trip to Scotland – in many of the photos that have come out of this royal tour, their affection for each other is extremely evident in how they're looking at each other. It's been lovely to see!