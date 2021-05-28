Duchess Kate is breathtaking in Catherine Walker blue coat as she and Prince William end Scotland royal tour By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William ended their whirlwind tour of Scotland on May 27 by stepping out to the closing ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh. The duchess made a lasting impression in a cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat and sparkling jewels.

The duchess's look demonstrated how blue always looks beautiful on her, and highlighted her love for the British brand. The gorgeous coat dress featured a coordinated belt at the waist and button closure. Box pleats on the skirt added to the tailored silhouette.

The mom of three accessorized the pastel blue coat with the Multrees Chain Wallet in Embossed Croc Navy from Strathberry ($500), which is currently available to pre-order. It was a meaningful choice to wear in Edinburgh because it is the Scottish brand's hometown. Kate previously wore the bag in black during her and William's royal train tour in Scotland back in December 2020.

"It’s simply an honour to see Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge carrying one of our designs and for the second time," said Leeanne Hundleby, Strathberry owner and co-founder. "It feels especially wonderful and exciting as she chose again our hometown of Edinburgh to endorse a local and independent business during her visit to Scotland.

"We’re thrilled and honoured by her continuous support. She’s such an inspiring role model and we’re delighted she chose Strathberry to complement her sophisticated look. She looks absolutely stunning and extremely chic."

Kate grounded her pastel ensemble with what appears to another item from her closet: the Rebecca Steel Pumps from Emmy London ($695).

The duchess's sparkling jewelry was not to be missed. The notch collar on her Catherine Walker coat drew attention to her Apollo Blue Topaz and Diamond Mini Necklace in Yellow Gold from Kiki McDonough. The pendant necklace is available in various finishes and six different gemstones. The mom of three selected the blue topaz version.

The duchess had her Floral Bouquet Brooch pinned to the collar of her coat and she wore the matching earrings, too.

Duchess Kate's jewelry was showcased thanks to her refined half updo hairstyle. Her long locks were parted slightly to the side in a gently teased style with the front layers pulled back.

MORE: Duchess Kate keeps her promise and wears pretty pink dress to meet 5-year-old girl she had phone call with

Also on May 27, the Duchess of Cambridge fulfilled her promise of wearing a pink dress to meet Mila Sneddon. The mom of three had spoken with the five-year-old, and her mother Lynda, in the fall of 2020 in relation to their contribution to the Hold Still book. During the call, Mila revealed that her favourite colour was pink so Kate said that if they met in person, she would be sure to wear a pink dress. For the sweet in-person meeting, Kate selected the Colour Block Silk Shirt Dress + Belt ($1,150) in Sugar Pink/Bubblegum from ME+EM.

It has been a delight to see Prince William and Duchess Kate able to undertake a royal tour again and the duchess has stepped out in so many memorable outfits over the last few days.