Duchess Kate's stunning Scotland royal tour wardrobe

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> joined <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> in Scotland on May 24, and she wowed with her stylish and considered outfits from her first appearance of the tour. <p>It was lovely to see the <a href=/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate><strong>Duke and Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> able to undertake a royal tour again and it was equally wonderful to see the Countess of Strathearn – as Kate is known in Scotland – rework pieces from her wardrobe and highlight Scottish brands. <p>The mom of three <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021052460383/kate-middleton-blue-zara-hope-mercier-look-edinburgh-scotland-royal-tour-prince-william/"><strong>charmed in blue</strong></a>, debuted new <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021052760432/kate-middleton-new-customized-daniella-draper-necklace-kids-prince-george-princess-charlotte-prince-louis-edinburgh"><strong>sentimental jewelry</strong></a> and showcased many exquisite high street looks. <p>The Cambridges' tour of Scotland was a busy one and it brought many memorable outfits from the duchess. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see all the best style moments from Duchess Kate on her and William's 2021 Scotland tour.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images, CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge joined William on May 24 in Scotland and they stepped out to Turning Point Scotland in Coatbridge. <p>In a lovely tribute to Scotland and the NHS, the mom of three was outfitted in a blue blazer from <strong><a href="/tags/0/zara">Zara</a></strong> and a matching pleated midi skirt from <strong>Hope</strong>. <p>She accessorized with tan heels and the <a href=/tags/0/metier-london><strong>Metier London</strong></a> Roma Mini Bag in Suede Marrakech. <p>She topped off her brilliant blue and tan ensemble with her favoured ditsy floral face mask from <a href=/tags/0/amaia><strong>Amaia</strong></a>. <p>The style maven's delicate earrings were the Flora Drop Earrings from Scottish brand <strong>Hamilton & Inches</strong>. <p>The royal blue outfit recalled a look that <a href=/tags/0/princess-diana><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a> wore in 1992 while in South Korea. <p>Photo: &copy; PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
On May 25, Kate brimmed with elegance during her and William's first official trip to Orkney in a <strong><a href="/tags/0/massimo-dutti">Massimo Dutti</a></strong> camel coat, which was recycled from her wardrobe, teamed with beige wide-leg trousers and a Strathearn tartan scarf from <strong>Scotweb</strong>. <p>She accessorized with her Hamilton & Inches Flora Drop Earrings, which we saw for the first time the day before, as well as the Natasha Purse from <a href=/tags/0/emmy-london><strong>Emmy London</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Later that day, the duchess switched into a casual look to visit the European Marine Energy Centre. <p>The mom of three was clad in two staples from her closet: her <strong>Seeland</strong> Woodcock Advanced Jacket and <strong><a href="/tags/0/see-by-chloe">See By Chloé</a></strong> combat boots. <p>She finished the sporty outfit with blue jeans and an Amaia face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge kept on her Hamilton & Inches Flora Drop Earrings, which made a few appearances during the Scotland tour. <p>The ruffled white blouse just visible under her jacket and sweater is believed to be from Scottish brand <a href=/tags/0/Brora><strong>Brora</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
It was another sporty outfit for the duchess when she tried land yachting in St Andrews on May 26. <p>She layered up in a navy quilted <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/barbour"><strong>Barbour</strong></a> jacket, Campbell's of Beauly Nordic Crew Sweater in rose and what appears to be the Brora Dobby Cotton Blouse from the previous day. <p>Kate also rewore her See by Chloé lace-up boots. <p>The look was finished with skinny blue jeans and a patterned baseball cap to protect her ponytail from the rain. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The stylish royal teamed the dressed-down outfit with her new favourite <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/oriela"><strong>Oriela</strong></a> Chain Huggie Hoops. <p>She was not without her blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring. <p>Photo: &copy; UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images
The tour of Scotland continued on May 26 with a return to the University of St Andrews as well as a visit with local fishermen. <p>The Duchess of Cambridge switched up her outfit for this part of the tour. She looked sharp in <a href=/tags/0/holland-cooper><strong>Holland Cooper</strong></a>'s Double Breasted Blazer in Black Twill layered with a Breton stripe top from <a href=/tags/0/erdem><strong>Erdem</strong></a>. <p>Black cropped trousers and <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/veja" target="_blank">Veja</a></strong>'s Esplar Leather Sneakers finished the monochromatic outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The 39-year-old showcased her Mini Hoops with Detachable Pearls Earrings from <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/freya-rose">Freya Rose</a></strong> during the engagement. <p>Photo: &copy; ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Finally on May 26, Kate and William enjoyed a special drive-in screening of <em>Cruella</em> at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. <p>The Countess of Strathearn (as she is known in Scotland!) looked sensational in another topper from Holland Cooper. This time, she wrapped up in the brand's Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat in Heather Tartan. <p>It appeared Kate grounded the striking coat with <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/manolo-blahnik"><strong>Manolo Blahnik</strong></a> BB Heels in deep green velvet. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Duchess Kate's jewels at the event were not to be missed. The mom of three sparkled in blue sapphire and diamond earrings in yellow gold. <p>The jewels are an <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/asprey">Asprey</a></strong> original and were on loan from <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii"><strong>the Queen</strong></a>. <p>Her Majesty received them as part of a suite from the former Dubai leader <strong>Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum</strong> during a visit to the city. The monarch had the pieces reworked in part to create these spellbinding earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
On the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's final day in Scotland, Kate was gorgeous in green during a royal engagement at Starbank Park in Edinburgh. <p>The style maven brought out the green Massimo Dutti blazer from her closet and coordinating cropped trousers. <p>The Silk Spot Print Cardigan by <a href=/tags/0/jigsaw><strong>Jigsaw</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/superga><strong>Superga</strong></a> white sneakers added a pop of white to the dark ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
At the event on May 27, the duchess debuted a new customized piece of jewelry. Dangling from her neck was reportedly the Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace from <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/daniella-draper"><strong>Daniella Draper</strong></a> that was personalized with "G," "C" and "L" charms in a lovely tribute to her and William's children, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-george"><strong>Prince George</strong></a>, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/princess-charlotte"><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-louis"><strong>Prince Louis</strong></a>. <p>The Duchess of Cambridge's Oriela Chain Huggie Hoops were also just visible underneath her flowing brunette waves. <p>Photo: © Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate's second look on May 27 showed her sporty side again. She stepped out in a <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/ralph-lauren"><strong>Ralph Lauren</strong></a> cable-knit cricket sweater, which was recycled from her wardrobe. <p>Black cropped pants and white <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/superga">Superga</a></strong> sneakers completed the outfit. <p>She and William joined the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) Youth program for a match at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre in Edinburgh. <p>Photo: &copy; Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate's new Daniella Draper Alphabet Necklace and Oriela Chain Huggie Hoops were on full display at the tennis event. <p>Photo: &copy; Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Duchess Kate had a true princess moment in the Colour Block Silk Shirt Dress + Belt in Sugar Pink/Bubblegum from <a href=/tags/0/ME+EM><strong>ME+EM</strong></a> and matching pumps and Amaia floral face mask. <p>Kate promised to wear a pink dress when she met five-year-old <strong>Mila Sneddon</strong>, and the promise was fulfilled during a special engagement at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. <p>Photo: &copy; Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Countess of Strathearn's final look of May 27 – and the tour – was a brilliant <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/catherine-walker"><strong>Catherine Walker</strong></a> blue coat teamed with the Multrees Chain Wallet in Embossed Croc Navy from Scottish brand <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/strathberry"><strong>Strathberry</strong></a> and what appears to be her Emmy London Rebecca Steel Pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate dazzled in her Floral Bouquet Brooch and matching earrings. <p>On her neck, she had on the Apollo Blue Topaz and Diamond Mini Necklace in Yellow Gold from <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/Kiki-McDonough"><strong>Kiki McDonough</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved