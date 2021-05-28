Vote: Which of Duchess Kate's Scotland royal tour looks was your favourite? By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate was a vision during her and Prince William's tour of Scotland. The Duchess of Cambridge showed many different sides of her style, ranging from sporty to glamorous. She debuted new pieces, flew the flag for local Scottish brands and sparkled in some very memorable jewels. It all added up to a delightful tour wardrobe. But, we want to know if there was a particular standout look for you.

The Countess of Strathearn – as Kate is known in Scotland – joined William for the latter half of the tour, from May 24 to 27. Their first stop was Turning Point Scotland in Coatbridge, where Kate wowed in a royal blue blazer from Zara and a matching pleated midi skirt from Hope. She finished the chic outfit with tan heels, her Metier London Roma Mini Bag in Suede Marrakech and an Amaia ditsy floral face mask. The 39-year-old debuted new Flora Drop Earrings from Hamilton & Inches.

On May 25 in Orkney, she dazzled in a neutral look comprised of her Massimo Dutti camel coat, beige wide-leg trousers, Strathearn tartan scarf from Scotweb and the same earrings from the previous day. Kate carried the Natasha Purse from Emmy London.

May 26 brought a sportier side of Duchess Kate when she and William tried land yachting in St Andrews. Kate bundled up in a navy quilted jacket from Barbour, Campbell's of Beauly Nordic Crew Sweater, blue skinny jeans and her go-to See by Chloé lace-up boots. She also had on a patterned baseball cap, which is a hat style we rarely see her in! Kate wore her Oriela Chain Huggie Hoops, too.

The tour continued on May 26 with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returning to the University of St Andrews. For the noteworthy visit, Kate went for crisp tailoring in Holland Cooper's Double Breasted Blazer in Black Twill teamed with a Breton stripe top from Erdem and black cropped trousers. Veja's Esplar Leather Sneakers and her new Mini Hoops with Detachable Pearls Earrings by Freya Rose finished the ensemble.

Lastly on May 26, the duke and duchess hosted a drive-in screening of Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Kate donned her second Holland Cooper piece of the day, selecting the Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat in Heather Tartan. It appeared she accessorized with Manolo Blahnik BB Heels in deep green velvet. The mom of three added major sparkle with the Dubai Looped Sapphire Earrings, which are an Asprey original on loan from the Queen.

The final day of the Scotland tour, May 27, featured a trio of outfits. At Starbank Park in Edinburgh, Duchess Kate rewore her Massimo Dutti green blazer and coordinating cropped trousers paired with the Silk Spot Print Cardigan by Jigsaw and Superga white sneakers.

PHOTOS: Duchess Kate's stunning Scotland royal tour wardrobe

She chose the event to reveal a special necklace. It was reported to be the Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace from Daniella Draper that was personalized with "G," "C" and "L" charms in a nod to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

For a game of tennis with the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) Youth program at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre in Edinburgh, Kate wowed in a Ralph Lauren cable-knit cricket sweater, black cropped trousers and white Superga sneakers. She kept on her personalized necklace and Oriela Chain Huggie Hoops.

Another memorable look of the day was her pink dress from ME+EM paired with coordinating heels and Amaia floral face mask. It was a poignant choice because the Duchess of Cambridge promised to wear a pink dress when she met five-year-old Mila Sneddon. She made good on that promise during a special engagement at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Finally, the 39-year-old wore a blue coat by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker, for the closing ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. The style icon finished the look in high style with the Multrees Chain Wallet in Embossed Croc Navy from Strathberry and the Apollo Blue Topaz and Diamond Mini Necklace in Yellow Gold from Kiki McDonough. Kate had her Floral Bouquet Brooch fastened to her chest and sported the matching earrings.

Which of these outfits was your favourite? Vote in our poll below and we'll announce your top choice next week!

