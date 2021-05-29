Duchess Kate shares photo as she receives first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and shared a photo of the moment!

On May 29, the mom of three uploaded a note on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram next to a photo of her getting inoculated the day before at the Science Museum in London.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum," Duchess Kate's message read.

She went on to thank everyone involved in the process and rollout of the vaccine, saying, "I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

The image captured the Duchess of Cambridge dressed down in a cream ribbed T-shirt and faded blue jeans. She is wearing a blue disposable face mask, delicate hoop earrings and her engagement ring.

The 39-year-old is seen looking off into the distance as the technician gives her the vaccine in her left arm.

It has been an eventful week for Kate because she and William just wrapped their Scotland tour on May 27 and the duchess was vaccinated the next day, on May 28.

Prince William shared a similar announcement last week when he was inoculated to protect himself from COVID-19. On May 20, the dad of three posted a photo of himself getting inoculated two days prior, along with a personal message.

The photograph showed William with his right shirt sleeve rolled up as he received his COVID-19 shot. He also got vaccinated at the Science Museum, like Kate.

William is left-handed so he received his jab in his right arm while Kate is right-handed so she got hers in her left. (The duchess often carries her handbags in her left hand but it's not her most dominant hand.)

In Prince William's message, he shared gratitude to all the first responders and front-line workers who have been involved in the vaccine rollout against the coronavirus pandemic.

"To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do," William elaborated.

As of this writing, in England the COVID-19 vaccine is currently being administered to people who are 30 or older, or those who meet other requirements in high risk groups. William is 38 (his birthday is in June) and Kate is 39.

Many royals have received their jabs to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. The Queen reportedly "got her second COVID jab" ahead of her first public engagement of 2021. She visited the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Runnymede on March 31.

It was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty and her late husband Prince Philip got their first COVID-19 vaccinations in January at Windsor Castle, where they had been isolating for most of the coronavirus pandemic. A royal source told HELLO! UK the couple's vaccinations were given by a Household Doctor. In February, it was revealed Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had received their first doses.