The Queen will be joined by the Duke of Kent at Trooping the Colour: report By Zach Harper

The Queen will have a dear family member with her as she celebrates her official birthday, Trooping the Colour, on June 12, a new report says.

The Duke of Kent, Her Majesty's cousin, will reportedly accompany her at the event, according to The Mail on Sunday. Edward, the duke, has been with her at Trooping the Colour before – in 2013, he attended the event with her while Prince Philip recovered from surgery.

Trooping the Colour will be held at Windsor Castle again this year, and will be significantly scaled down from how it is traditionally celebrated in London. It was held in a similar fashion at Windsor last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the Queen celebrated with a small ceremony in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle. She was without Philip, who was isolating with her at the royal residence and had been since that March. It is likely Trooping the Colour will take a similar format this year, with Buckingham Palace announcing it would not go ahead in its traditional form in 2021.

Trooping the Colour is normally held in London and usually consists of a parade of 1,400 soldiers and 400 musicians that moves with Royal Family members in carriage and on horseback from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horseguards Parade and then back to the Palace. Along with the large number of people involved in the ceremony, it also attracts huge crowds along the route and outside the royal residence, making it not possible to stage in 2021.

There are still COVID-19 restrictions in England, which are due to be lifted on June 21, but some experts are calling for the government to postpone this due to avoid a third wave, according to BBC News. Case counts have been rising in the country.

The Queen has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has been gradually increasing her in-person engagements in line with medical advice and recommendations. On the weekend, she travelled to Portsmouth to visit the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier before its first voyage.

Her Majesty also may also be set to meet U.S. President Joe Biden when he and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden visit the United Kingdom in June for the G7 summit. The Palace and White House are reportedly said to be finalizing what that will look like.

In 2020, the Queen looked like she had a great time in the sun at Windsor during Trooping the Colour, and we're happy it will go ahead in a scaled down format. Hopefully we can see the Royal Family all back together again on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2022.