Hello! Canada readers' favourite looks from Duchess Kate's Scotland royal tour wardrobe revealed By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate wore beautiful outfit after beautiful outfit during her tour of Scotland with Prince William last week. We asked HELLO! Canada readers what their favourite look was during the busy trip, and the results are in!

It was no doubt a tough choice, with the Duchess of Cambridge changing her clothes multiple times a day and showcasing many sides of her impeccable personal style, from athletic to glamorous. She also wore some spectacular jewelry, wowed in older styles from her closet and highlighted Scotland's incredible designers.

HELLO! Canada readers picked Kate's Holland Cooper Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat in Heather Tartan as their absolute favourite. The outfit received just over 29 per cent of votes.

She donned the striking coat as her final look on May 26, to a drive-in screening of Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The stunning jewel tones complemented the mom of three's dark hair and complexion beautifully. She brought out the colours in the topper further with Manolo Blahnik BB Heels in deep green velvet and the Dubai Looped Sapphire Earrings, which are an Asprey original dating to 1979 on loan from the Queen.

In second place was the Duchess of Cambridge's final ensemble of the entire tour, her blue Catherine Walker coat. It received 18 per cent of votes.

The stylish royal stepped out in the memorable outfit on May 28 for the closing ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. Kate accessorized with Strathberry's Multrees Chain Wallet in Embossed Croc Navy and the Apollo Blue Topaz and Diamond Mini Necklace in Yellow Gold from Kiki McDonough. The mom of three also wore her Floral Bouquet Brooch and matching earrings.

Very close behind was the duchess's pink dress from May 27. The gorgeous style received just over 17 per cent of votes.

Kate sported the Colour Block Silk Shirt Dress + Belt in Sugar Pink/Bubblegum from ME+EM teamed with a coordinating Amaia floral face mask, matching pumps and Missoma earrings. The look held sweet significance because the mom of three promised to wear a pink dress when she met Mila Sneddon. She made good on that promise during a special engagement at the Palace of Holyroodhouse where she got to meet the brave five-year-old and her family.

It was lovely seeing the Cambridges back on the road again, which we haven't seen since their royal train tour in late 2020. Hopefully the coronavirus situation continues to improve worldwide, and we can see them jetting off to a far off location sometime in the near future. Cross your fingers for a Canada visit!