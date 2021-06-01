The Queen approves Windsor Castle exhibit about Prince Philip's life: report By Zach Harper

An exhibit about Prince Philip's life is reportedly coming to Windsor Castle after the Queen is said to have given her approval.

The Sun reports the special collection was originally to open to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday on June 10, but he sadly passed away on April 9. The exhibit is reportedly being curated by the Royal Collection Trust, which manages the Royal Collection and all of the Queen's official residences.

RELATED: Remembering Prince Philip – a look at his life in photos

It's not known when the exhibit will open, nor has it been formally confirmed by the Palace, but The Sun reports it will contain "treasured artifacts" from the Queen and Philip's 1947 wedding and take a look at his naval career, love of sports and how he gave back to society over his more than 73 years as a member of the Royal Family – nearly 70 of which he spent as the Queen's consort.

A source told The Sun that Her Majesty has been very generous with the items she has approved for the exhibit.

"Even though it's all a bit raw coming so soon after she said goodbye, the Queen considers it part of history," the person said.

The publication reports the Queen will not open the exhibit herself, but will be given the chance to have a private tour of it. That will be something she would greatly appreciate, given how much she adored her late husband.

RELATED: How Prince Philip's time in the Royal Navy influenced his life

Windsor Castle has been open since May after COVID-19 restrictions were eased in England. Those who would like to visit the 11th century castle, which was rebuilt in the 17th century, are being asked to pre-book tickets through the Royal Collection Trust's website or call +44 (0)303 123-7304.

Since Philip passed away and the end of the Royal Family's period of mourning for him earlier this year, Her Majesty has gradually begun to increase her digital and in-person engagements. She is reportedly keen to boost the latter even further, having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this past winter.

We will see her mark her official birthday celebrations with a scaled-back Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle on June 12. Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, Her Majesty's cousin, will reportedly join her for the event, which falls two days after what would have been Philip's 100th birthday. It will likely be very meaningful for them both.