The Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans revealed by Buckingham Palace By Heather Cichowski

It's incredible that the Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, marking 70 years since her ascension to the throne. It will be the first time a British monarch reaches such a milestone, so Buckingham Palace is marking the occasion with a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend filled with exciting events.

The Royal Family and the U.K.'s Culture Secretary first shared some insight into the June 2022 celebrations in November 2020. With the event now being exactly a year away, further details have been revealed.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, 2022. The Royal Family said on Instagram the "weekend will provide an opportunity for communities throughout the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone."

Trooping the Colour will mark the start of the celebrations, along with a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacons, a Platinum Party at the Palace live concert with "some of the world's biggest entertainment stars," The Big Jubilee Lunch and a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Her Majesty and members of the Royal Family will also attend The Derby at Epsom Downs as part of the fun.

The Diamond Jubilee, which took place in June 2012, featured similar events so hopefully the coronavirus pandemic will not affect future plans.

Full details of the thrilling Platinum Jubilee celebrations can be found on the Royal.co.uk website.

The Lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacons will be particularly special because it will be the first time beacons will be lit in each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. They will also be afire across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and U.K. Overseas Territories.

Similarly, the Jubilee Pageant will feature 5,000 people across the U.K. and Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace as well as the surrounding streets. The event will be a mixture of music, circus, arts, theatre, costume and much more to mark the Queen as well as the service of individuals, their collectives and countries.

More details about the events, including how the public can participate, will be announced in due course. One thing to watch out for is a special Jubilee emblem competition, which will be in conjunction with the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Design Museum and the Royal College of Art. The winning entry will become the official emblem for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations!

The Royal Family's Instagram shared beautiful throwback photos of Her Majesty marking her various jubilees throughout the years along with the details of the Platinum Jubilee. She reached her Gold Jubilee in June 2002 and her Diamond Jubilee in June 2012.

The Queen ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, after the death of her father, King George VI. Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Queen has already reached the milestone of being Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch. She did that on Sept. 9, 2015. Behind her was Queen Victoria, who celebrated Golden and Diamond Jubilees and reigned for over 63 years.