Looking back at the Queen's 2012 Diamond Jubilee

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>A lot has changed in the nearly 10 years since <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> marked her Diamond Jubilee in June 2012. <P>When the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>, United Kingdom and Commonwealth came together to celebrate Her Majesty's 60th anniversary of ascending to the throne, <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> had been married just over a year, and <a href=/tags/0/prince-george><strong>Prince George</strong></a> wouldn't be born for another year! <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> were not married. <p>The British royals celebrated the Diamond Jubilee anniversary throughout 2012, with many undertaking royal tours across the Commonwealth. It all culminated in spectacular celebrations on a special Bank Holiday weekend in June. The main program of the Diamond Jubilee took place from Saturday, June 2 to Tuesday June 5, 2012. <p>It was only the second time in history the United Kingdom had celebrated a Diamond Jubilee of a monarch. <P>As <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021060260496/queen-elizabeth-ii-platinum-jubilee-plans-announced-june-2022"><strong>preparations</strong></a> for the Queen's <a href=/tags/0/platinum-jubilee><strong>Platinum Jubilee</strong></a> in June 2022 are already underway, we wanted to look back at the historic Diamond Jubilee events. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best moments from the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Dan Kitwood/Getty Images and Kevin Coombs - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Diamond Jubilee celebrations started with Her Majesty and other members of the Royal Family attending the Epsom Derby. <p>The Queen looked thrilled to be at the races and around horses, as she peered down from the Royal Box with Racing Manager <strong>John Warren</strong> (left) and her son <a href=/tags/0/Prince-edward><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> and his granddaughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, also looked like they had a delightful time at the Epsom Derby. <p>Photo: &copy; Indigo/Getty Images
On Saturday, June 3, many people came together to have a Big Jubilee Lunch, including <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a>! <p>The event built on the Big Lunch initiative, which encourages people to have lunch with their neighbours. <p>The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall tucked in with members of the public at the Big Lunch Piccadilly, which saw a London street close down and a massive table set up for everyone to come together! <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Following lunch, there was the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant. <p>The awe-inspiring event saw 1,000 boats assembled from across the U.K., the Commonwealth and the world on the River Thames. <p>The rain didn't dampen anyone's spirit! <p>Photo: &copy; PAUL ELLIS/AFP/GettyImages
The Queen travelled on the Royal Barge and led the flotilla. She was joined by Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and more. <p>Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William are seen on said Royal Barge, <em>Spirit of Chartwell</em>, during the pageant. <p>William and Harry were in military dress while the duchess wowed in a red look from <a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Cardy/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a> and her husband <a href=/tags/0/timothy-laurence><strong>Commander Timothy Laurence</strong></a> wore military dress and waved to the crowds from their boat. <p>Photo: &copy; GLYN KIRK/AFP/GettyImages
Duchess Kate's family were also seen during the pageant on the River Thames. (L-R) <strong>Charlie Gilkes</strong>, plus the duchess's father <a href=/tags/0/michael-middleton><strong>Michael Middleton</strong></a>, younger sister <a href=/tags/0/pippa-middleton><strong>Pippa Middleton</strong></a> and brother <a href=/tags/0/james-middleton><strong>James Middleton</strong></a> – who didn't yet have his trademark beard – were all smiles from their boat. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On June 4, a star-studded concert took place at Buckingham Palace. <p>U.K. residents were able to enter into a ballot to attend the Diamond Jubilee Concert for free. <P><a href=/tags/0/paul-mccartney><strong>Paul McCartney</strong></a> is seen performing during the event. <p>Other acts included <a href=/tags/0/jessie-j><strong>Jessie J</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/robbie-williams><strong>Robbie Williams</strong></a>, <strong>Take That</strong> and <a href=/tags/0/elton-john><strong>Elton John</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Her Majesty lit The National Beacon following the Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace as performers looked on. <p>The United Kingdom has a long tradition of celebrating royal weddings, jubilees and coronations with the lighting of beacons. <p>Photo: &copy; rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images
The Queen was breathtaking in gold at the event and she looked elated as she waved to the crowd. <p>Photo: &copy; Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
No celebration could be complete without fireworks and Buckingham Palace had a memorable display following the concert. WOW! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
During all the celebrations, the Queen received many letters and cards from the public sending her their best wishes in honour of her Diamond Jubilee. <p>Staff members at the Correspondence Office at Buckingham Palace are seen left with some of the post. <p>Photo: &copy; Sean Dempsey - WPA Pool / Getty Images
The Queen and her family stepped out for a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Tuesday, June 5. <p>The Duke of Edinburgh was unable to attend the remainder of Diamond Jubilee celebrations because he was admitted to hospital on the Monday for a bladder infection. <p>Photo: &copy; Indigo/Getty Images
The Princesses of York were seen in beautiful shades of purple at the service. <p>Photo: &copy; Indigo/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall><strong>Zara</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/mike-tindall><strong>Mike Tindall</strong></a> had a moment during the service. <p>The Diamond Jubilee took place just before the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on July 30. Like the <a href=/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate><strong>Duke and Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a>, they were newlyweds. <p>Photo: &copy; Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Duchess Kate appeared to say something to brother-in-law Prince Harry while they were seated in St Paul's Cathedral. <p>Photo: &copy; Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Royal Family are seen leaving the cathedral following the special service. <p>Photo: &copy; JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/GettyImages
Prince Edward, the <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a> and a little <a href=/tags/0/lady-louise-windsor><strong>Lady Louise Windsor</strong></a> waved as they left the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. <p>Louise was only 8 at the time! <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Following the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, the Royal Family participated in a formal carriage procession. <p>The Queen and Duchess Camilla looked so regal as they rode in their carriage towards Buckingham Palace. <p>Photo: &copy; Sean Gallup/Getty Images
William and Kate beamed from their carriage. <p>The Duchess of Cambridge donned an elegant lace Alexander McQueen dress and <a href=/tags/0/jane-taylor><strong>Jane Taylor</strong></a> fascinator while William was in a suit and top hat. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Coombs - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Harry grinned as he rode opposite William and Kate during the Diamond Jubilee carriage procession. <p>The Duke of Sussex wore a top hat, too. <p>Photo: &copy; Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Thousands of well-wishers stepped out in London to participate in the celebrations. <p>Here, the crowd is escorted down The Mall during the Diamond Jubilee carriage procession after the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. <p>It was a staggering sight then and even more so after the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic. <p>Photo: &copy; Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
The grand finale of the Diamond Jubilee was seeing the Royal Family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast. <P>(L-R) The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, the Queen, Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry all watched it and waved to the crowds below. <p>Photo: &copy; Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
See that? Prince Harry pointed something out from the balcony to an interested Duchess Kate. <p>Photo: &copy; Oli Scarff/Getty Images
This amazing aerial shot captured the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team flying in formation over Buckingham Palace as the Royal Family watched from the balcony. <p>Photo: &copy; Peter Macdiarmid - WPA Pool /Getty Images
