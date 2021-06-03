The Queen to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden next week By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

It's official! The Queen will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on June 13. The announcement was made on June 3 by Buckingham Palace and on the Royal Family's Twitter account.

The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/GPJLYwFzyr — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2021

It had been speculated Her Majesty would meet with POTUS after it was revealed Joe would travel to the U.K. for the G7 Summit in Cornwall this month.

He will be the monarch's 13th president she has met since she ascended the throne in 1952. The first president she met was Dwight Eisenhower in 1957, and the most recent was Donald Trump in 2019. The Queen also met Herbert Hoover after the end of his presidency and Harry Truman when she was still a princess.

PHOTOS: Every American president the Queen has met during her reign



It has not been revealed whether other senior royals will join the Queen and the Bidens, but other members of the family have met with presidents and former presidents. Prince Harry has spent time with Joe and Jill Biden. The duke first met Joe when he was Vice President in 2013 while Harry was on a tour of the United States.

Additionally, the Duke of Sussex and the Bidens had a memorable time at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto where they watched the wheelchair basketball final together.

Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William also got the opportunity to meet Michelle and Barack Obama when he was serving as president. The group connected at Kensington Palace in April 2016.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had previously met the Obamas at the start of Barack's presidency in April 2011 at Buckingham Palace, when the then-president had a state visit to the United Kingdom on the invitation of the Queen.

It will be a busy week for Her Majesty next week because the day before she is to meet Joe and Jill Biden she will attend Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle.

MORE: The Queen will be joined by the Duke of Kent at Trooping the Colour: report

Trooping the Colour is when the monarch celebrates her official birthday. This is the second time in a row the ceremonies will be held at Windsor Castle instead of Buckingham Palace due to the coronavirus pandemic. As with last year, the celebrations will be heavily scaled down.

It has been reported the Duke of Kent, Her Majesty's cousin, will accompany her at the event, according to The Mail on Sunday. Edward, the duke, has been with her at Trooping the Colour before. In 2013, he attended the celebrations with Her Majesty when Prince Philip was unable to attend because he was recovering from surgery.