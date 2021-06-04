Trooping the Colour 2021 details revealed, including the Queen's special guest By Heather Cichowski

The Queen will be honoured with her official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, which will take place on June 12 at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that as was reported, the Queen will be joined by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, at the scaled-down ceremony.

The event will take place at Windsor Castle in a smaller format for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the 95-year-old monarch and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, 85, arrive in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, they will be greeted by a Royal Salute and the National Anthem.

The Queen will mark her Official Birthday on Saturday 12th June.



 Her Majesty will view a parade held by the Household Division and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped in the Quadrangle of #WindsorCastle.



Find out more: https://t.co/Sg5T1WybVhpic.twitter.com/UHI5PCkXqd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2021

The Queen will view a parade held by the Household Division and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. It will commence with the Musical Troop as the Band plays.

The ceremony will also feature a parade in the Quadrangle led by the Foot Guards. They'll be joined by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The music for Trooping the Colour will come courtesy of Massed Band of the Household Division, which includes the 1st Battalion Scots Guards Pipes and Drums.

The scaled-down ceremony will finish with a second Royal Salute. The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will also fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute from the East Lawn at Windsor Castle.

Full details of what you can expect for Trooping the Colour this year can be found on the Royal.co.uk website.

There are still COVID-19 restrictions in England, and Trooping the Colour normally draws massive crowds at Buckingham Palace as the public gathers to celebrate the monarch's birthday. As with 2020, the public will not be involved in Trooping the Colour to keep everyone safe.

Last year, Trooping the Colour was celebrated with a small ceremony at Windsor Castle with the Queen attending without any senior members of the Royal Family. Prince Philip was isolating with Her Majesty at the royal residence at the time, like they did for much of COVID-19 lockdown, but he did not participate.

The Duke of Kent is the eldest child of the late Prince George of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. Edward previously attended Trooping the Colour in 2013 with Her Majesty after the Duke of Edinburgh was unable to attend as he recovered from surgery.

MORE: The Queen to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden next week

The day after Trooping the Colour, Her Majesty will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle. It had previously been speculated the Queen and the Bidens would meet when he was in the U.K. to attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall. The details of the June 13 meeting have since been confirmed by Buckingham Palace. It was not disclosed whether other members of theRoyal Family will be present.

Joe will be the 13th president the monarch has met since she ascended the throne in 1952. Prince Harry has spent time with Joe and Jill Biden, including at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.