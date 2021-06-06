The sweet thing Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet and Princess Charlotte have in common By Zach Harper

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have welcomed their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor!

The little girl came in to the world on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif., and weighed 7 lbs 11 oz at birth. Momma and baby are doing well and are resting at home, according to a statement from the Sussexes' team.

"On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement on their Archewell website. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

There's no doubt the entire Royal Family is thrilled about Archie's little sister's arrival, including her cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! And Lili, as her parents are calling her, also shares something very special with Charlotte.

After Charlotte was born in 2015, Prince William and Duchess Kate announced her full name would be Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Lili's name not only means she and her cousin share a middle name that is a tribute to their late grandmother, the Princess of Wales, but their names also both contain tributes to the Queen! Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.

Lili also has lots in common with many other members of the Royal Family, whose names also contain tributes to the Queen! Elizabeth is the middle name of royals including Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Lena Tindall and Isla Phillips.

Lili is eighth in line to the throne, just behind her big brother. Her birth means August Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie's son, moves down to 12th in line, and Zara and her daughters Mia and Lena move to 20th to 22nd in line, respectively. Lili likely will not have a title, as Harry and Meghan opted not to give Archie one when he was born in 2019.

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan, and welcome to the world, Lili!