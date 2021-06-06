How Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s baby announcement for their daughter is different – and what she and Archie have in common By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry revealed the incredible news that they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4. The surprising announcement was much different compared with how the couple revealed the birth of their first child, Archie, in May 2019. But both royal baby birth announcements share similarities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still working senior royals when Archie was born. They've since stepped down from those roles and are living in California. The couple have also spoken of their wish for their children to remain private citizens, so it's understandable there would be differences between the two announcements.

Keep reading to see what made baby Lili's announcement unique, and what the little girl shares with Archie.

No labour announcement

When the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with Archie, Buckingham Palace announced when she went into labour, also revealing Harry was with her at the time. There was ome confusion, however, because this announcement was quickly followed by one that Meghan had been safely delivered of a son.

This time around, the public did not know Meghan was in labour. The first baby announcement was made two days after she delivered her daughter.

Post-birth interviews

In May 2019, a joyful Harry spoke to the media outside Windsor Castle following Archie's birth.

"This is definitely my first birth – it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife," Harry said during his quick statement. "And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."

In 2021, such a situation likely wouldn't have been possible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions, even if the Sussexes had wanted to do it. As of this writing, Harry and Meghan have yet to speak individually, or make an appearance. Instead, their message of Lilibet's birth was communicated through a spokesperson.

When Archie and Lili's births were announced

Even though there was initially some confusion about Meghan's labour and her delivering Archie, the Palace kept the public informed about the different stages of Archie's birth. After stating the then-first-time-mom was in labour, the Palace confirmed she had given birth in a new announcement the same day he was born: May 6, 2019.

Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021, but the birth news was not disclosed until two days later, when the Sussexes revealed the happy news through their press secretary.

When Archie and Lili's genders were revealed

With a lot of royal babies, fans are left guessing whether the baby is a boy or a girl until the little one is born. That was the case with Archie. Harry and Meghan said at the time they also wanted to be surprised with the birth of their first childm so they chose not to find out themselves.

The Duke of Sussex surprised royals fans in March 2021 when he told Oprah Winfrey he and Meghan they were having a girl this time.

How Lili's birth news was revealed

In May 2019, Buckingham Palace shared the birth announcement for baby Archie on its website and with the media. A statement was also placed on the gate of the Palace in London.

Given the Sussexes stepped down from their senior royal roles in March 2020, it was evident the birth of their daughter would be slightly different in the way that is was revealed. The Royal Family is still celebrating the birth of Lili with the news being shared through the press secretary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as on the couple's new Archwell website.

BREAKING: Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Archie’s baby sister weighed 7lbs 11oz and is named after her great-grandmother the Queen and grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales: pic.twitter.com/ySN8U7nAwy — Emily Nash (@emynash) June 6, 2021

How Lili's name was announced

It can sometimes take days or even weeks for a royal baby name to be revealed. We quickly found out Archie was a boy after his birth, but no name was given at that time. The newborn's name wouldn't be revealed until two days after his birth.

On May 8, 2019, the couple announced their son's full name was Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – and they shared the news on Instagram!

In June 2021, royals fans got quite the surprise when they found out Meghan and Harry had welcomed their second child and the couple shared her full name in the birth announcement: Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple did not post anything on social media. They have previously said they would be focusing their communication through other channels, such as the Archewell website.

The Sussexes' parental leave

After Archie was born, the Duchess of Sussex went on maternity leave. She took a few months off from royal duties after the May 6 birth and made her first royal engagement to launch her capsule collection at her patronage Smart Works on Sept. 12. Harry returned to work three days after his son's birth, on May 9, to speak with two participants at a countdown event for the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague.

Flash forward to 2021: the Sussexes disclosed they would be taking "parental leave" following the birth of Lilibet. A note at the bottom of their birth announcement on the Archewell website stated, "While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you!"

Details about both births were kept private

When Harry and Meghan were expecting their first child, they elected to keep arrangements for the birth private, which was a change of pace compared to other royal births at the time.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private," they said at the time. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Archie's birth certificate later revealed Meghan had delivered him at The Portland Hospital in London, a private hospital where many royals and celebrities have given birth, including Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie.

This was similar with Lili. They couple didn't publicly reveal any birth plans. There was much speculation about where in California the duchess would deliver their daughter. The couple later revealed she was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif.