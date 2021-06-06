The Queen shares statement following birth of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's daughter By Heather Cichowski

The Royal Family is celebrating the birth of its latest addition, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who came into the world on June 4.

After the couple revealed their daughter's birth on June 6, many members of the Royal Family shared messages of congratulations on social media, including the Queen, who the little girl is named after!

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news," read the post from @TheRoyalFamily's Instagram.

"Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild."

The corresponding photo showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day in May 2018 as they waved to the crowds from a carriage as they drove around Windsor.

Her Majesty must be thrilled to welcome another great-grandchild, having already welcomed two others this year, Lucas Tindall and August Brooksbank. The Queen must also be deeply touched that Harry and Meghan selected her childhood nickname as their daughter's first name.

Archie's little sister was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif, but the exciting news was not shared until June 6. As previously stated, her full name is Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor!

Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have also shared personal messages across their social media channels.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," read the Cambridges' message from June 6. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge uploaded the second maternity photo the Sussexes had shared with fans on International Women's Day. The adorable shot features Archie snuggling up to his mom. It was taken remotely by London-based photographer Misan Harriman, who also captured Harry and Meghan for their first photo that announced they were expecting.