Princess Eugenie sends 'dear cousins' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan best wishes after birth of baby Lilibet By Heather Cichowski

The Royal Family has a new little member after Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4. Since the Sussexes shared the happy news, they have been flooded with congratulatory messages. Cousin Princess Eugenie, who recently welcomed a son, shared her joy over Lili on Instagram.

The younger Princess of York posted a heartfelt message on June 6 after the arrival of baby Lili was announced.

"Congratulations dear cousins… we couldn't be happier for you all," Eugenie wrote on Instagram Stories with red heart emojis surrounding the words.

The mom of one included the tender photo that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to announce their pregnancy on Valentine's Day. The sweet black-and-white photo shows Harry and Meghan relaxing in the grass with the then-pregnant royal's head in Harry's lap and her baby bump on display in a white gown. The image was taken remotely by London-based photographer Misan Harriman.



Duchess Kate and Prince William shared another maternity photo taken by Misan to congratulate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their new arrival. The image was the second maternity photo the Sussexes released, doing so on International Women's Day.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," read the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges' message from June 6. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

The Royal Family's official account also posted a congratulatory message on behalf of the Queen, and the rest of the British royals. Lili is named after Her Majesty!

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news," read the post.

"Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild."

The included photo captured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day in May 2018 as they waved to the crowds from an open carriage.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also expressed their happiness over Lilibet's arrival on their social media channels.

Eugenie and Harry have a close relationship and they will likely have a lot to discuss as parents of young children. The Princess of York welcomed her first child, son August Brooksbank, with husband Jack Brooksbank on Feb. 9.

Jack and Eugenie welcomed their baby boy at Portland Hospital in London, which is the same hospital that Meghan had Archie. Jack, Eugenie and August are currently residing at Frogmore Cottage, which is Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's home in Windsor.

The cousins have even more baby excitement to look forward to because Eugenie's elder sister, Princess Beatrice, is currently expecting her first child in autumn 2021 with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.