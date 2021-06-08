Prince Harry will return to the U.K. next month to honour Princess Diana By Zach Harper

Prince Harry is set to jet back across the pond in early July to help unveil a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace.

According to HELLO! UK, the Duke of Sussex and Prince William will reunite at the event, at which the likeness of the late Princess of Wales, created by Ian Rank-Broadley, will be revealed in the Sunken Garden at the palace on July 1. It will hold special meaning for them both, since that would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

"The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy," Kensington Palace said last year in a statement when the project was first announced.

While he's in the U.K., Harry will also reportedly visit the Queen at Windsor Castle, according to MailOnline. Her Majesty is said to have invited him to have lunch with her.

This will be Harry's first time back in the U.K. since he attended the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip in April. It will likely be a lovely reunion for both him and the Queen, along with his brother, since Harry welcomed his and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4.

Lili, as her parents are calling her, is named after the Queen, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet. In addition to sharing a name in common with Her Majesty, the little girl also has the same middle name as her cousin, Princess Charlotte, whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana as a tribute to her great-grandma and late grandmother.

This week is an important one for them both, since the Duchess of Sussex just released her debut children's book, The Bench, which is inspired by the relationship between Harry and their son, Archie. It has gorgeous, lush illustrations by award-winning artist Christian Robinson that feature the likenesses of Harry and Archie and one of Meghan, who appears to be carrying a baby while gardening.

Harry and Meghan are currently on paternal leave after welcoming Lili. They've asked fans who would like to send them gifts to celebrate Lilibet's birth to make donations to several charities instead, including Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED and the Myna Mahila Foundation.