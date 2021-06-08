Princess Eugenie shares sweet video of baby August playing in celebration of World Oceans Day By Heather Cichowski

June 8 is World Oceans Day, and Princess Eugenie has marked the day by sharing an adorable video of her son August Brooksbank playing with a "fluffy shark" plush toy. Royal fans also got the chance to hear August for the first time!

Across three slides on her Instagram Stories, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's little boy, who was born in February 2021, was seen playing with his cuddly shark as he relaxed in a baby chair.

August seemed very into the shark, and we can't blame him! We didn't get to see his full face because the video was mostly shot from behind him, but we did get to see how his his dexterity has developed. The tot wore a white short-sleeved top and trousers and blue socks that matched his shark toy!

August gurgled happily as he played around. It's not known who shot the video of the little guy or where the clip was taken. A wooden floor, ceramic tiles and white cabinets can just be seen, which could be part of a kitchen. It's possible the video could have been shot at Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Windsor home. Eugenie, Jack and August had recently been staying there.

The little boy turns four months old on June 9, and his hair has grown in a lot since we last saw him properly in his first official photo with his mom and dad. It appears August might take after his mom and her side of the family because his dark hair has a touch of ginger!

Eugenie used the sweet video to draw attention to the importance of preserving our oceans.

"It's World Oceans Day today. A day to celebrate our magnificent oceans and all of the wonderful creatures in it," the first slide read.

"A day to raise awareness for something so integral to all our lives," her message continued.

"And a day to snuggle with fluffy sharks," she sweetly wrote to end the trio of slides.

The new mom is passionate about environmental conservation, like her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and many members of the Royal Family. She often dresses August in animal themed outfits, including whale-print leggings and bunny slippers.

To mark World Environment Day on June 5, the younger Princess of York uploaded a series of photos of her enjoying nature, including a never-before-seen snap of her and August.

"World environment Day 2021!! Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live," Eugenie penned in the post. ⁣"To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it."

The photo with August showed mom and baby enjoying lovely daffodils, flowering trees and green grass. Jack and Eugenie's son was fastened to his mom's chest in his baby carrier.

Jack and Eugenie welcomed their baby boy at Portland Hospital for Women and Children in London on Feb. 9, 2021.