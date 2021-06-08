Prince Charles describes the birth of granddaughter Lili as 'such happy news' By Heather Cichowski

There is much happiness for the Royal Family and royals fans after it was revealed Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4. Prince Charles was the latest to share his joy about Lili's arrival as he stepped out to a series of engagements on June 8.

The Prince of Wales attended a few events, including visiting the Mini Factory in Cowley, where he was able to drive an electric Mini off the production line. Sustainability has long been one of Charles's huge passions, and seeing a greener car option made him reflect on a more sustainable future for people in younger generations, such as Lili.

"The development of technology like electric vehicles, or green hydrogen for that matter, for heavy transport, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time," Charles said in a speech, referring to Lilibet, as well as her big brother, Archie, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area – especially around sustainable battery technology – in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren," the Prince of Wales said of his newest grandchild's birth.

The proud grandfather also visited Somerville College on its 140th anniversary, where he stopped by the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development and took in an exhibition on the centenary of women receiving degrees from the college.

The 72-year-old also attended a virtual conference through his patronage Surfers Against Sewage, which is committed to marine conservation. The event was a pre-G7 Summit Sustainable Growth Conference organized by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

The Royal Family had previously celebrated baby Lili's arrival with messages across social media channels. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall shared a lovely post on their Instagram on June 6, the same day Lili's birth was revealed.

"Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana," read the post.

"Wishing them all well at this time."

The photo captured Meghan, Harry and Archie during the trio's royal tour of southern Africa in September 2019. The photo was from the Sussex family's meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town.

During the royal engagement, Harry and Meghan were photographed grinning at something off camera. Archie, who was just a few months old at the time, was sitting on Meghan's lap and she had both of his tiny hands in hers.

The Queen, Prince William and Duchess Kate also shared their congratulations to mark Lili's birth. And Princess Eugenie posted a sweet note to her "dear cousins."

MORE: Prince Harry will return to the U.K. next month to honour Princess Diana



Prince Harry will return to the U.K. in early July to unveil a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. According to HELLO! UK, the Duke of Sussex and William will reunite at the event, which will see the work by Ian Rank-Broadley revealed in the Sunken Garden at the London royal residence.