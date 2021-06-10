The Queen receives rose named in memory of Prince Philip By Heather Cichowski

June 10 would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday. In a very touching gesture to mark the centenary of her beloved late husband's birth, the Queen received a rose named in his honour.

On June 9, pictures were shared of the 95-year-old receiving the Duke of Edinburgh rose, presented to her by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society Keith Weed in the gardens of Windsor Castle. It was a touching gesture for Her Majesty because this is one of the first occasions she will not have her husband by her side, following her 95th birthday on April 21.

Prince Philip sadly passed away on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle with the Queen by his side after spending weeks in hospitals in London. The Queen received the rose last week.

It is also a lovely gift because the Duke of Edinburgh was a keen environmentalist and had a passion for nature and the outdoors. He also had an interest in gardening, including growing his own fruits and vegetables. The father of four passed that love on to his children and grandchildren.

In photographs of the Queen receiving her rose, she is seen wearing a cream cardigan and blue floral dress accessorized with a single strand of pearls, sunglasses and her black loafers. She carried a printed silk handkerchief in her hand.

The 95-year-old monarch admired the beautiful flower, which is a striking deep pink shrub rose, before she selected a spot for it to be planted in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, which Philip redesigned in the 1970s.

MORE: The Queen approves Windsor Castle exhibit about Prince Philip's life: report

Her Majesty is patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, and a donation from the sale of each rose will go to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund, which gives more young people the opportunity to take part in the awards scheme.

It was a cause about which Philip was very passionate. The duke first considered the idea back in 1954 after a suggestion from his former headmaster, and it was formally launched in 1956. The Duke of Edinburgh Awards focus on helping young people follow their passions, believe in themselves and take on challenges.

"The Fund will give a million more young people, from all circumstances and backgrounds, the opportunity to achieve a DofE Award," the Royal Family's Twitter account revealed.

Her Majesty is paying another poignant tribute to her late husband by approving an exhibition on Prince Philip's life at Windsor Castle.

The deep-pink commemorative rose has been bred by @harkness_roses.



Donations from purchases of the rose will go towards the Duke of Edinburgh’s Living Legacy fund @DofEhttps://t.co/1cFCFh4oN4pic.twitter.com/v0P1M5XKa1 — The RHS (@The_RHS) June 10, 2021

The news was officially confirmed on June 7 by the Royal Collection Trust, which is a charity that manages the royal collections and several residences. The exhibition will take place at Windsor Castle and Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh this summer, and will "commemorate the remarkable life and legacy of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s longest-serving consort."