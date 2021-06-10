Queen Rania of Jordan shares loving message on wedding anniversary to King Abdullah II By Heather Cichowski

Queen Rania and her husband, King Abdullah II, are celebrating their wedding anniversary on June 10. On the special day, Rania took to Instagram to share a loving note to her husband of 28 years.

"Happy anniversary to the one dearest to my heart," she said in the sweet post, writing in Arabic and English.

The 50-year-old shared a photo of herself with Abdullah to mark the occasion. The portrait shows the couple posing together and gazing at the camera. The incredibly stylish Jordanian Queen is clad in a silky deep red dress with tie neckline and her husband is in a navy button-down. They are posed in front of an orange and blue background.

It's a different version of the family portrait Rania shared for the 2020 holiday season. That image featured the couple and their children: Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 24, Princess Salma, 20, and Prince Hashem, 16.

Rania and Abdullah have made a few appearances this year. On March 30, the Jordanian royals stepped out to admire the awe-inspiring handicrafts from those involved in Jordan's Productive Youth Program.

Rania and Abdullah wed on June 10, 1993. He was a prince at the time. Their wedding was a national holiday, and the ceremony took place at the Royal Palace in Amman.

The always fashionable Rania wowed in a beautiful bespoke gown designed by Bruce Oldfield. The stunning wedding dress featured a full ballgown skirt and a collared jacket with short sleeves. The ivory fabric was trimmed in a white and gold lace motif along the hemlines. The 28-year-old bride wore her hair up in a bun with a veil.

Princess Diana was also a fan of British designer Bruce Oldfield's clothes.

The couple welcomed their first child, Hussein, in June 1994, followed by daughter Iman in September 1996, daughter Salma in September 2000 and finally son Hashem in January 2005.

Abdullah ascended the throne on Feb. 7 1999, and Rania was proclaimed queen in March of that year.

Happy anniversary!