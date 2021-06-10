Princess Diana's car to be auctioned this month By Heather Cichowski

Vroom vroom! Princess Diana's car is hitting the auction block!

The late People's Princess was photographed on a few different occasions driving a 1981 Ford Escort Ghia Saloon during her early courtship with Prince Charles.

The car was an engagement present from the Prince of Wales, and it hasn't been seen in public for many decades. The anonymous owner is putting the iconic royal car up for auction via Reeman Dansie Auctioneers & Valuers in its Royalty, Antiques and Fine Art Sale in Colchester, Essex this month!

The organization, which has been around since 1881 and specializes in classic cars, collectables, coins, royalty, antiques, militaria, and fine art, announced the exciting news about Princess Diana's car hitting the auction block on June 8 via Instagram.

"We are delighted to announce the discovery of Princess Diana’s 1981 Ford Escort Ghia Saloon that is due for auction as part of our Specialist Royalty Auction taking place on the 29th and 30th June," read the post from Reeman Dansie.

This is a particularly exciting auction because the public has not seen the car in more than two decades.

The 1981 Ford Escort has a special addition on the hood: a silver frog.

"It comes complete with a silver frog mascot on the bonnet, a copy of a gift from Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah Spencer, to remind her of the fairy tale of a beautiful girl whose kiss turns a frog into a prince," stated the post.

The car is estimated to fetch £30,000-£40,000 in auction, or about $51,400-$68,530.

"The lady owner is a great admirer of Princess Diana and has always cherished the car and its Royal history, so much so she kept its Royal provenance a secret even from her friends," revealed Managing Director James Grinter in the post.

Those who are interested in participating in the auction can find details on the Reeman Dansie website. The first lot goes up on June 29 followed by the second lot on June 30. Pre-sale viewing by appointment will occur between June 25 and June 28.

Reeman Dansie pointed out that one of Diana's cars, her Audi convertible, sold for £58,000 (about $99,410) last year. It had hit the auction block previously a few years before.

Royal auctions always generate much interest. In June 2019, three of Princess Diana's dresses sold for over $400,000. The garments included a bespoke red wool suit by Jasper Conran.

The news of the auction comes at the same time that it is reported that Prince Harry will return to the United Kingdom in early July to help unveil a statue of Princess Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace with Prince William. The new dad of two was last across the pond for Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

The work has been created by British Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and it will be revealed on July 1 in the garden. It will be a meaningful occasion because it would have been Diana's 60th birthday.