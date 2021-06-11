Radiant Duchess Kate wows in fitted Alexander McQueen dress for appearance alongside Jill Biden in Cornwall By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate stepped out with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden in Hayle, Cornwall on June 11 to visit the Connor Downs Academy. In their first appearance together, both ladies wowed in vivid shades of pink.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a fuchsia Alexander McQueen Leaf Midi Pencil Dress. The sheath style, which is from a past season, boasted short sleeves, a pleated neckline and matching belt at the waist. The chic dress hit below the knee.

The mom of three styled the dahlia pink frock with light beige pumps and the L.K. Bennett Milly Nude Leather Mini Handheld Bag in Trench. The trendy mini bag was on sale and it is presently out of stock.

Kate completed her look with delicate gold twisted hoop earrings, which are believed to be the Twisted Sphere Hoop Earrings from & Other Stories ($25) she has worn perviously. Her long brunette was worn completely down in a gorgeous voluminous style.

The First Lady of the United States was radiant in a shocking pink jacket from L'Agence teamed with a summery white dress from Akris and Valentino slingback heels in a neutral hue.

Jill accessorized with a long strand of pearls and coordinating stud earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in her signature voluminous style.

FLOTUS and Duchess Kate were at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall. While at the in-person engagement, the ladies met with students, helped them feed the school's rabbit and talked about the importance of early year education. The cause is something that both women are very passionate about.

