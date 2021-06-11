Duchess Kate and Jill Biden team up for a fun visit to a school

<Strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> and U.S. First Lady <strong><a href=/tags/0/jill-biden>Jill Biden</a></strong> teamed up to visit a school in Cornwall, England ahead of the G7 Summit this weekend. <p>Jill is in the U.K. with her husband, U.S. President <strong><A href=/tags/0/joe-biden>Joe Biden</a></strong>, and is expected to spend plenty of time with the <strong><a href=/tags/0/british-royals>Royal Family</a></strong> over the next few days. <p>She and Joe will be joined by <Strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-william>Prince William</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii>the Queen</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-charles>Prince Charles</a></strong> and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles>Duchess Camilla</a></strong> at the reception on the evening of June 11. <p>On June 13, the Bidens will have lunch with the Queen at Windsor Castle. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from their day!</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and American First Lady have a lot in common! Both have a keen interest in education and early years. Jill has a doctorate in education, while much of Kate's royal work has focused on helping children get their best start in life. <p>Kate looked radiant in a fuchsia <strong><a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen>Alexander McQueen</a></strong> dress with short sleeves, a pleated neckline and matching belt. She paired with beige pumps and <strong><a href=/tags/0/l-k-bennett>L.K. Bennett</a></strong> Milly Nude Leather Mini Handbag in Trench. <p>Kate completed her look with delicate gold twisted hoop earrings, believed to be the Twisted Sphere Hoop Earrings from <strong>& Other Stories</strong>. <P>Jill wore a shocking pink jacket from <strong>L'Agence</strong>, which she paired with a white dress from <Strong>Akris</strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/valentino>Valentino</a></strong> slingback heels in and neutral hue. She accessorized with a long strand of pearls and coordinating stud earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images
They both were greeted with flowers! <p>Photo: &copy Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate and Jill were part of a roundtable discussion at the Connor Downs Academy in Hayle when they arrived. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images
<p>The duchess was asked about <Strong><a href=/tags/0/lilibet-mountbatten-windsor>Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor</strong></a>, her new niece, whom <Strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-harry>Prince Harry</a></strong> and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle>Duchess Meghan</a></strong> welcomed into the world on June 4. <p>"I wish her all the very best," Kate said. "I can't wait to meet her. We haven't met yet. I hope that will be soon." <p>Photo: &copy; DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Kate and Jill met with students from the school's Reception class, and if you're wondering why they had a bowl of carrots in the first photo in this gallery, they were for the rabbits on the school grounds! <p>They chatted with four kids, who fed <strong>Storm</strong>, <strong>Wampa</strong> and <Strong>Cindy</strong>, the very friendly and hoppy animals with whom the kids – and Jill and Kate – were delighted. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images
<p>"I'm committed to this for a long time," Kate told Jill as they discussed early years work. "I hope our two countries can continue on this and share data." <p>Last year, Kate conducted a landmark survey on children under five years old, asking parents about their biggest struggles. The findings were published in the spring of 2020. <p>Next week, Kate plans to make a big announcement about how she wants to continue to put early childhood work at the forefront of what she's doing as as a royal. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The two also met pupils inside the school, masking up for safety. Mom of three Kate looked so pleased to be sitting in on the drawing session, as did mom of three Jill! <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images
This wasn't the only time royal watchers would see Kate and Jill on June 11 – the two were set to join Charles, the Queen, Camilla and others at the celebration of The Big Lunch at the Eden Project in Cornwall. <p>They looked like they had a lot of fun together! <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images
