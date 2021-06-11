Duchess Kate wows in white Alexander McQueen look for special appearance with Royal Family By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate was reunited with the Queen and Duchess Cornwall on June 11 as the Royal Family stepped out to events in connection with the G7 Summit in Cornwall. The trio enjoyed a G7 leaders reception and a celebration of The Big Lunch initiative at The Eden Project.

Kate switched up her outfit from earlier in the day and stepped out to the later events in a breathtaking Alexander McQueen coat dress.

The mom of three looked radiant as she gave a speech at The Big Lunch initiative event near St Austell in the southwest of England. The regal coat featured a tailored silhouette with buttons at the waist and a pleated skirt.

The duchess accessorized with neutral slingback pumps, which were topped with dainty bows on the heels. She also wore a statement pair of round chandelier earrings.

Kate wore her hair down, in her signature fashion. The long lengths were styled in soft undone waves. Her look was finished with natural makeup.

The white ensemble might bring to mind the Duchess of Cambridge's beautiful wedding dress, considering she also selected a white Alexander McQueen gown for that big occasion. The brand has long been a favourite of the 39-year-old.

In fact, this was Kate's second Alexander McQueen ensemble of the day. Earlier on June 11, the duchess joined U.S. First Lady Jill Biden for an in-person royal engagement at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall. Kate was clad in the Leaf Midi Pencil Dress from the British designer. The bold fuchsia sheath dress is from a previous season and it is sold out.

Kate accessorized the elegant number with light beige pumps and the L.K. Bennett Milly Nude Leather Mini Handheld Bag in Trench.

Kate rounded out her sophisticated outfit with delicate gold twisted hoop earrings, which are believed to be the Twisted Sphere Hoop Earrings from & Other Stories ($25) she has worn before.

Jill selected a saturated jacket from L'Agence. She styled the bold blazer with a white dress from Akris and Valentino slingback heels.