The Queen joined by the Duke of Kent at Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle

Happy Birthday, Your Majesty! <p>Every year, <strong><a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii>the Queen</a></strong> marks her official birthday celebrations in June with the <strong><a href=/tags/0/trooping-the-colour>Trooping the Colour</a></strong> parade. <p>As was the case in 2020, the event was held at <Strong><A href=/tags/0/windsor-castle>Windsor Castle</a></strong> because the <Strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</strong></a> pandemic means it is not safe for large crowds to gather along the usual London route. <p>This year, the Queen was joined by her cousin, the <Strong><a href=/tags/0/duke-of-kent>Duke of Kent</a></strong>, as she watched Guardsmen, mounted Troopers and the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in the Quadrangle. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from the event!</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In a spectacular sight, troops began arriving at Windsor Castle, travelling up the long walk on horseback. <p>Some members of the public decided to head out to try and catch a glimpse of the goings-on, but were not allowed inside the castle grounds, where most of the ceremony happened. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images
The Queen, with the Duke of Kent behind her, arrived in the Quadrangle as things started. <p>Photo: &copy; WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This has been a very busy week for Her Majesty already. On June 10, she marked what would have been her late husband <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-philip>Prince Philip</a></strong>'s 100th birthday. The next day, she reunited with <strong><A href=/tags/0/prince-charles>Prince Charles</a></strong>, <strong><A href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles>Duchess Camilla</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-william>Prince William</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> to welcome world leaders to the G7 summit in Cornwall. Her Majesty, Camilla and Kate later visited The Eden Project for the launch of The Big Lunch, an initiative prompting people across the U.K. to safely get together in their communities as pandemic restrictions ease. Her Majesty was in great spirits, and made several very funny jokes throughout the day, including asking world leaders if they were supposed to be looking like they were enjoying themselves as they took an official photo. She also cut a cake with a sword at The Eden Project, and replied, "I know there are. This is more unusual," when told there were easier ways to slice up a dessert! <p>On June 12 for Trooping the Colour, Her Majesty wore an <strong><a href=/tags/0/angela-kelly>Angela Kelly</a></strong> outfit with a matching hat for the ceremony. She accessorized with a string of pearls and her Aquamarine Bar brooch. We last saw her in this outfit during the State Opening of Parliament earlier this year. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
She had a big smile on her face throughout the ceremony! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke of Kent remained by the Queen's side throughout the event. <p>This isn't the first time he's joined her. He stood in for Prince Philip in 2013, when the Duke of Edinburgh had surgery and was unable to attend. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Soldiers began trooping a flag of the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards in her honour, and the regiment's F Company performed some music in celebration. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Guardsmen, mounted Troopers and the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery paraded in the Quadrangle in front of Her Majesty and the duke. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
They were joined by a band from the Household Division, including musicians from all five Foot Guards Bands and the 1st Battalion Scots Guards Pipes and Drums. <p>The musicians were socially distanced, playing together but making sure to stand two metres apart for safety. <p>In contrast to last year's event, which included just 85 soldiers, this year saw 275. It shows some strides have been made in overcoming the pandemic, but we aren't quite there yet - but could be soon!
As was the case in 2020, it was a gloriously sunny day! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Queen always loves watching the Royal Air Force's flypast at the end of the event. Normally, this happens as the <strong><a href=/tags/0/british-royals>Royal Family</a></strong> gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony, but this year the military brought that part of the event to Windsor again. She clearly thought it was lovely. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
