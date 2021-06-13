The Queen is elegant in pink as she has tea with U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle ​ By Heather Cichowski

The Queen invited U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to tea at Windsor Castle on June 13. The monarch looked radiant in a pink floral outfit with a matching hat as she greeted the couple as she greeted the couple.

Her Majesty wowed in an elegant bubblegum pink dress from Stewart Parvin, which boasted bracelet-length sleeves and a below-the-knee skirt. The floral frock was decorated with a vivacious flower and leaf print. The Queen completed the ensemble with a matching brimmed hat from Rachel Trevor-Morgan and white gloves. As per usual, she was not without her black handbag and loafers.

The 95-year-old accessorized with her go-to three-strand pearls and the Jardine Star Brooch. The sparkling accessory is a late-Victoria diamond star brooch that was bequeathed in 1981 by Lady Jardine. The Queen memorably wore it to the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant in June 2012 and to 2020 Commonwealth Day Service. Some could see the brooch as a nod to the Star-Spangled Banner!

First Lady Jill Biden also looked beautiful in pastels. She donned a powder blue skirt suit with neutral Valentino pumps. Jill had a sparkling brooch pinned to the lapel of her jacket.

PHOTOS: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle

The day before the Queen had tea with the Bidens, she stepped out to the 2021 Trooping the Colour parade, also at Windsor Castle. The ceremony is Her Majesty's official birthday celebration. As with 2020, this year's event was scaled back due the COVID-19 pandemic. At the most recent celebration, the monarch was joined by her cousin, the Duke of Kent.

The Queen wowed in a pale blue-grey coat embroidered with delicate yellow flowers. Her outfit was topped with a matching hat as well as her signature black loafers, black bag and pearls. The sophisticated ensemble was by Angela Kelly, Her Majesty's dresser.

If the outfit seems familiar, it's because the monarch wore it for the Official State Opening of Parliament on May 11.

On June 11, the Queen met with the Bidens at The Eden Project as they attended a drinks reception to mark the beginning of the G7 summit with other world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The monarch and the American first couple were joined by Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. Her Majesty also chose a floral dress for that occasion.