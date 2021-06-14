'This is a sad day': Peter and Autumn Phillips share heartfelt statement after settling divorce By Zach Harper

Peter and Autumn Phillips have finalized their divorce and said they will continue to work together to raise their two children, Savannah and Isla, who they both kept at the top of their minds throughout the difficult process.

Princess Anne's son and Canadian-born Autumn split in 2019 and formally announced that in February 2020. On June 14, they said they had resolved financial aspects of their divorce, which was approved by the U.K. High Court.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost," the former couple said in a statement. "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions."

Peter and Autumn, both 43, have asked for privacy and "consideration for the children" as the family continues to adjust to dual parenting in separate households.

The Queen's eldest grandchild and Montreal native Autumn first met in that city in 2003 at the Montreal Grand Prix. At the time, Autumn was management consultant, and Peter was a sponsorship accounts manager for Williams Racing, a U.K. Formula One racing team.

They went on to marry in a glamorous ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2008, and lived in Hong Kong for a time as Peter became head of the Royal Bank of Scotland's sponsorships there. They later welcomed two daughters: Savannah, 10, and Isla, 9. Savannah is the Queen's first great-grandchild.

Following their separation, Autumn has stayed in the U.K. to help raise Savannah and Isla. Both she and Peter continue to live on the Princess Royal's 730-acre Gatcombe Park estate. The property is also home to Zara and Mike Tindall and Savannah and Isla's cousins, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

"Both Autumn and Peter will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children, where they have been settled for a number of years," a statement released after their separation announcement read.

"Autumn and Peter reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship," the statement continued.

"The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one."