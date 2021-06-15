Duchess Kate's most beautiful Royal Ascot looks through the years

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/royal-ascot><strong>Royal Ascot</strong></a> is one of the biggest summer events for the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>, so it might surprise you to hear that <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> didn't attend the races until 2016 – five years after she became a royal. <p>Since Kate made her debut at Royal Ascot, she has turned heads in her show-stopping ensembles. The mother of three follows the dress code at the event to a tee, while also bringing her signature refined elegance. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see all of Duchess Kate's best Royal Ascot outfits.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage, Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>2016</h2> <p>For her Royal Ascot debut, Duchess Kate stepped out on the second day in a dreamy lace dress by <a href=/tags/0/dolce-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a>. <p>She accessorized with the <a href=/tags/0/lk-benett><strong>L.K. Bennett</strong></a> Natalie Box Clutch in Raffia, which was already in her wardrobe, and her go-to <a href=/tags/0/gianvito-rossi><strong>Gianvito Rossi</strong></a> neutral pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>2016</h2> <p>The duchess topped her floral lace dress with a coordinating cream headpiece from <a href=/tags/0/jane-taylor><strong>Jane Taylor</strong></a> and pearl drop earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>2017</h2> <p>Kate and <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> wowed in their finest for the first day of the races that year. <p>She was clad in a white lace dress from <a href=/tags/0/Alexander-McQueen><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a>, which echoed the frock she wore the year before. <p>Similarly, Kate accessorized with her Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in Praline, which she sported the year prior. <p>The duchess debuted a <a href=/tags/0/loeffler-randall><strong>Loeffler Randall</strong></a> Tab Clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
<h2>2017</h2> <p>Duchess Kate topped her look with a bespoke hat festooned with white flowers. <p>Her diamond and pearl drop earrings were borrowed from the Queen. <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
<h2>2019</h2> <p>Kate came wearing blue for her third appearance at Royal Ascot. On the premiere day in 2019, the mom of three was a vision in a customized <a href=/tags/0/elie-saab><strong>Elie Saab</strong></a> dress. <p>The elegant ensemble was based on a ready-to-wear frock from the 2019 Resort collection. It featured delicate lace trim, a bow neckline and sheer overlay. <p>Kate paired the periwinkle dress with silver heels and clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
<h2>2019</h2> <p>The Duchess of Cambridge topped off her look with a dramatic hat courtesy of <a href=/tags/0/philip-treacy><strong>Philip Treacy</strong></a>, featuring a wide brim and floral detail. <p>Her drop earrings matched her pale blue ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved