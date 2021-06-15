Royals around the world at Royal Ascot, from Queen Máxima to Crown Princess Mary

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/royal-ascot><strong>Royal Ascot</strong></a> is one of the most anticipated summer events for the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>. The racing event in Ascot also draws an array of famous faces, including celebrities and royals from around the world. <p>We can typically expect to see many senior British royals, including <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a>, at Royal Ascot, but we have been delighted with royals from around the world over the decades, from Monaco to Denmark to Jordan. <p><a href=/tags/0/king-willem-alexander><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-mary><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-frederik><strong>Prince Frederik</strong></a> are some of the royals who have joined the Royal Family to take in the races at Ascot Racecourse. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see royals from around the globe who have attended Royal Ascot.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage and Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On June 17, 1980, two monarchs united at Royal Ascot! <p><a href=/tags/0/Queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>The Queen</strong></a> was accompanied by <a href=/tags/0/queen-margrethe><strong>Queen Margrethe</strong></a> of Denmark in an open carriage. <p>Photo: &copy; Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Images
The Queen and <a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> of the Netherlands arrived in high style in a carriage together for day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019. <p>Both monarchs looked radiant in statement hats. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/king-willem-alexander><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a> was also at the races. <p>He and his wife looked so stylish and very much in love! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-rainier><strong>Prince Rainier</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-grace><strong>Princess Grace</strong></a> (centre) were among a party of race goers in June 1966. <p>Photo: &copy; Fox Photos/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-mary><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a> of Denmark joined Her Majesty and <a href=/tags/0/prince-edward><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a> (back) for the second day of 2016 Royal Ascot. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Mary and Frederik joined <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess Sophie</strong></a> and her husband, Prince Edward, to watch the excitement of the races together. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Royals from around Europe rode in the same open-top carriage to the first day of Royal Ascot in 2002, including <a href=/tags/0/Grand-Duke-Henri><strong>Grand Duke Henri</strong></a> of Luxembourg, <a href=/tags/0/Queen-Sonja><strong>Queen Sonja</strong></a> of Norway and <a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrix><strong>Queen Beatrix</strong></a> of Holland. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-haya><strong>Princess Haya</strong></a> of Jordan commanded attention in a dress inspired by <strong>Vincent Van Gogh</strong>'s famous <em>Sunflowers</em> on day two of Royal Ascot on June 18, 2014. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Rainier and Princess Grace grinned as they stepped out to Royal Ascot 1966. <p>The former actress looked sensational in a flower-embellished dress and wide hat. <p>Photo: &copy; Central Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images
In 1966, <a href=/tags/0/Princess-Marina><strong>Princess Marina</strong></a> of Greece and Denmark and <a href=/tags/0/Princess-Benedikte><strong>Princess Benedikte</strong></a> of Denmark made their way in their carriage to Ascot. <p>The ladies looked lovely in pearls and prim tailored outfits. <p>Photo: &copy; Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Images
